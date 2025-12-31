The GDP-Labor Market Paradox: Understanding Today’s Economic Puzzle

One of the most frequently asked questions I’ve been fielding concerns an apparent contradiction: how can we have robust GDP growth alongside persistent labor market weakness? Second quarter GDP growth came in at 3.8%, and the third quarter growth at 4.3% was the fastest pace in two years, bolstered by resilient consumer and business spending and calmer trade policies. The strength of the economy looks like it continued into the fourth quarter as the Atlanta Fed’s current forecast is for growth of 3.0%. Yet job creation has slowed considerably, and unemployment has ticked up. In addition, at a December gathering of CEOs in Midtown Manhattan organized by the Yale School of Management, 66% of leaders surveyed said they planned to either fire workers or maintain the size of their existing teams next year while only a third indicated they planned to hire. One question I’ve been fielding frequently concerns the apparent paradox between the robust GDP growth in recent quarters and the persistent weakness in labor markets. The answer is that it isn’t really a paradox at all—it reflects a fundamental structural shift in how our economy generates growth.

Why Labor Markets Are Softening

Three primary forces are driving the labor market slowdown. First, immigration restrictions and increased deportations have tightened labor supply, removing a traditional U.S. growth advantage. Second, AI implementation is reshaping workforce demand across sectors—eliminating certain positions while driving productivity gains. Third, government employment has contracted.

The crucial insight here is that AI adoption simultaneously eliminates jobs and fuels GDP growth through productivity improvements, all while helping contain inflation.

The Forces Powering GDP Growth

Despite labor market softness, powerful tailwinds are propelling economic expansion:

The AI Infrastructure Boom

McKinsey projects cumulative AI-related spending will reach $6.7 trillion over the next five years, primarily for data center construction and supporting energy systems. We’re transitioning from technology adoption to widespread deployment—a process that historically unfolds over a decade, though today’s accelerated innovation pace could compress that timeline.

Global Investment Surge

International growth has accelerated thanks to aggressive fiscal stimulus and elevated defense spending, triggering capital expenditure waves across industries.

The Disinflationary Capex Cycle

Today’s capital spending boom differs crucially from past cycles: it’s unlikely to generate significant employment growth. This dynamic suppresses inflationary pressures, giving the Federal Reserve greater flexibility to reduce interest rates.

Industrial Renaissance

We’re witnessing the early stages of industrial revitalization across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, biotech, and technology automation sectors.

Reduced Trade Uncertainty

Trade policy concerns have diminished considerably since Liberation Day, removing a significant source of business uncertainty.

Energy-Driven Disinflation

Lower oil prices are exerting downward pressure on inflation readings.

Housing Market Dynamics

Reduced immigration is moderating housing demand, constraining rent growth. Since housing represents approximately 35% of the Consumer Price Index, this trend has meaningful disinflationary implications.

Consumer Strength

Consumer spending remains solid and should receive additional support from expanded tax refunds in 2026. Economists project taxpayer savings could increase by roughly $50 billion—an 18% jump from 2025 levels, lifting the average refund from $2,939 to approximately $3,468.

Higher-income households have seen their stock holdings rise and home prices increase, while cash flow from fixed income investments remains near decade highs.

Accommodative Policy

Fiscal policy remains supportive, with the CBO estimating that the One Big Beautiful Bill will boost GDP growth by 0.9% next year. The main provision allows businesses to immediately deduct capital expenses starting January 1, 2026—a major tailwind. Meanwhile, monetary policy and financial conditions continue favorable for growth. It’s important to note that while private credit markets came under scrutiny following high-profile collapses of First Brands and Tricolor, and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warned: “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more,” the economic data suggests this was an isolated issue caused by fraud, not systemic problems. In fact, weekly bankruptcy filings have been declining, indicating the credit cycle is actually improving.

The Bottom Line on Growth

While trade tensions persist as a modest headwind, their impact is overwhelmed by powerful tailwinds from the AI boom and industrial renaissance. The seeming paradox between strong GDP and weak employment reflects a structural shift toward capital-intensive, productivity-driven growth that generates economic expansion without proportional job creation. This dynamic, while challenging for labor markets near-term, could establish the foundation for sustainable, non-inflationary growth over the longer horizon.

In summary, while the trade war remains a mild drag on growth, and there is a dichotomy between people’s perception of the economy (consumer confidence) and the actual economy, these effects seem to be more than offset by the tailwinds from the AI boom and the industrial renaissance.

Consequently, there is a growing upside risk that economic growth will reaccelerate over the coming quarters. With that said, there are a baker’s dozen of risks deserving of investor scrutiny:

1. Speculation and Asset Bubbles

The Federal Reserve lowering rates while unemployment remains low risks increased speculation and asset pricing bubbles. We’re seeing historically high equity valuations, credit spreads at historic lows, gold and cryptocurrencies at record highs, and increased speculation in meme stocks.

2. Economic Nationalism

The shift toward more nationalistic economic policies could weigh heavily on global trend growth. Trade frictions reduce productivity over time, as international competition spurs both knowledge transfer and innovation.

3. Fiscal Deficits

Greater reliance on fiscal policy stokes deficit fears. Short-term, this manifests in steeper yield curves and higher term-risk premia. The longer-term risk is inflation.

4. Negative Investment Balance

The U.S. investment balance has turned negative for the first time since the Bretton Woods system ended—America now pays more on its foreign liabilities than it earns on foreign assets. This imbalance could force continued dollar decline or require yield drops to boost investment income.

5. Food Price Pressures

Immigration restrictions and deportations, along with tariffs on imported foods, could negatively impact food inflation and constrain the Fed’s policy flexibility.

6. Power Constraints

U.S. power constraints could limit AI capital expenditure, potentially derailing the infrastructure boom.

7. China’s Critical Minerals Control

China controls critical minerals essential to semiconductors, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, robotics, medical equipment, and telecommunications. Globally it takes an average of 18 years to bring a mine from planning to production—29 years in the U.S. given overlapping permit requirements.

8. Dedollarization

Central banks shifting reserves away from the dollar toward other currencies or crypto could trigger dollar weakness and increased inflation risks. Despite the dollar’s 2025 decline, it remains significantly overvalued on a trade-weighted basis due to reserve currency demand.

9. China Trade Tensions

Trade restrictions could extend from chips to cloud services and finance, forcing supply chain duplication. This introduces inefficiencies, increases capital misallocation risk, and creates inflationary headwinds for tech.

10. AI Investment Returns

AI is a practically useful technology that will only grow more powerful over time. The largest U.S. tech firms are embarking on massive AI infrastructure buildouts, transforming the Magnificent 7 and many other high-tech firms from asset-light to asset-heavy. Historically, asset-heavy firms have produced inferior returns. This is particularly concerning given the very high valuations at which these stocks are trading. Substantial investments in infrastructure without defined revenue strategies have often resulted in overcapacity and suboptimal financial performance. Historically, capital expenditure booms have typically result in overinvestment, excess competition, and poor stock returns. For example, in the late 1990s, telecoms spent over $500 billion laying fiber optic cable anticipating rapid Internet adoption. Their projections proved overoptimistic, leaving the industry suffering for years amid capacity gluts and collapsing prices. Similar boom-bust cycles occurred with 1870s railroad investments.

One key lesson: infrastructure builders often don’t capture much value created—it accrues to their customers and society.

11. Slowing Labor Force Growth

U.S. birth rates have fallen well below replacement levels.

In addition, net immigration appears to be declining to roughly half the 2001-2022 rate.

Bottom line: U.S. growth will eventually need either more workers, rising labor force participation, or a substantial positive productivity shock.

12. Young Adults Living with Parents

Weak labor market prospects and rising housing costs are causing more young adults to live with parents. New York Federal Reserve research found these young adults spend more than $12,000 less annually than counterparts who’ve moved out—reducing spending on housing, transportation, and food.

13. Government Shutdown

Congress’s failure to reach an agreement on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies could trigger a government shutdown in January because those subsidies are tied to broader budget negotiations. If lawmakers can’t resolve the funding dispute—particularly over how to pay for the subsidies or offset related spending—Congress may be unable to pass an overall appropriations bill, forcing nonessential government operations to halt. A shutdown would disrupt federal services, delay pay for government workers, and weaken consumer and business confidence. Even a short shutdown can weigh on GDP growth and financial markets by injecting uncertainty into fiscal policy and potentially slowing economic momentum early in the year.

If those 13 risks were not enough, there’s a researchers Chris Brightman and Alex Pickard highlight a fourteenth.

A Fourteenth Risk: Deficit-Fueled Market Valuations

U.S. corporate profits and stock valuations have reached historic highs, yet net domestic investment has declined significantly over decades. This contradiction challenges our understanding of market returns.

Brightman and Pickard address this paradox in their November 2025 paper “Financialization: How Fiscal Policy Has Inflated Profits and Equity Valuations.” Their findings raise serious questions about today’s valuations, what’s really behind decades of market gains, and the sustainability of today’s valuations.

The Paradox Demands Explanation

Seventy years ago, the U.S. economy thrived on robust domestic saving and investment creating broadly shared prosperity. Today, corporate profits and equity valuations have soared even as net investment has fallen by more than half. This defies conventional wisdom. Profits traditionally grow when companies invest in productive assets generating returns. The data tells a different story.

Understanding “Financialization”: A Two-Stage Process

Brightman and Pickard identify “financialization” as the mechanism behind this paradox, operating through two distinct stages:

Stage 1: Government Deficits Flow Directly Into Corporate Profits

The authors build their analysis on the Kalecki-Levy profit equation, which reveals a fundamental accounting identity: corporate profits equal investment plus government deficits minus household and foreign saving. This isn’t just theory—it’s an accounting necessity.

When government spends more than it collects in taxes, it injects income into the economy that ultimately flows to corporate profits. Treasury spending creates net financial wealth in the private sector. Transfer payments like Social Security and Medicare flow to lower-income households that spend most of their income, stimulating consumption. When recipients spend these benefits, corporations record the receipts as both revenue and profit.

The economic context matters critically. For the last half century, the U.S. government has run chronically rising deficits throughout the business cycle, even at or near full employment. When real resources are nearly fully deployed, additional financial income from deficit spending doesn’t generate significant new real investment.

Stage 2: Profits Get Recycled Into Inflated Valuations

Firms distribute excess profits to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. These payments flow disproportionately to wealthy households with low spending rates, who reinvest proceeds into passive index funds. These funds, mandated to stay fully invested, buy stocks regardless of valuation—pushing prices higher without any improvement in underlying fundamentals.

What the Data Reveals

As deficits soared from near zero in the 1960s to 8% of GDP by the 2020s, the profit share grew in parallel from 6% of GDP to more than 12% at its peak. The researchers found nearly a one-for-one relationship: each 1% of GDP increase in deficits corresponded with roughly a 1% of GDP increase in corporate profits over the long run.

Meanwhile, net domestic investment declined from more than 12% of GDP in the mid-twentieth century to about 5% recently.

And depreciation rose from roughly 12% to more than 16% of GDP—we’re increasingly investing just to replace worn-out equipment rather than expanding productive capacity.

A Natural Experiment

The brief budget surpluses of the late 1990s provided compelling evidence. When government ran surpluses, corporate profits fell. When deficits returned with the 2001 recession, profits immediately resumed climbing. The following table shows that there has been a clear structural shift in national savings and investment.

Why This Analysis Matters

Stock Returns May Not Reflect Economic Health

The extraordinary equity returns of recent decades express less about economic vitality than about chronic fiscal stimulus. Market strength has become increasingly divorced from the productive economy that once drove American growth.

The Foundation Is Fragile

Corporate profits now depend structurally on large-scale fiscal deficits. Any significant fiscal consolidation could trigger sharp declines in both corporate profits and valuation multiples—a double blow to equity returns.

Accelerates Through This Mechanism

As can be seen in the table below, the labor share of national income has fallen from about 65% in 1970 to less than 60%. Rising income from profits accrues disproportionately to the wealthy, who reinvest rather than spend. This drives valuations higher without generating new saving or real investment. The very mechanism that inflates stock prices also concentrates wealth at the top.

We Face a Policy Trap

Continuing on the current path risks eventual crisis, but correcting course could trigger immediate market turmoil. We may find it politically impossible to restore fiscal discipline voluntarily, leaving us to continue until a crisis forces the adjustment we’re unwilling to make ourselves. With that in mind we can consider two very different trajectories for the American economy over the next decade.

Two Paths for the American Economy

The Optimistic Path: AI-Driven Prosperity

This scenario envisions an economy transformed by artificial intelligence. AI doesn’t just automate existing tasks—it fundamentally reimagines how we work, create, and solve problems.

Productivity Renaissance

The key is dramatic acceleration in productivity growth. For decades, productivity gains averaged around 1-2% annually. But AI has the potential to alter this trend. From software development to scientific research, from healthcare diagnostics to supply chain optimization, AI tools are already demonstrating the ability to amplify human capabilities.

When productivity rises rapidly, the economic pie grows faster. Companies can produce more with the same inputs, wages can rise without triggering inflation, and tax revenues increase even without raising rates. This virtuous cycle creates the economic breathing room needed to manage fiscal challenges.

The Debt Becomes Manageable

The debt-to-GDP ratio depends on two variables: total debt and GDP. When the denominator grows robustly, even substantial debts become more manageable. If GDP grows at 6% annually while debt grows at 3%, the debt-to-GDP ratio improves over time. Moreover, AI-driven deflation in certain sectors could ease inflationary pressures, dramatically lowering costs for services from legal advice to education.

Innovation Compounds

As companies deploy AI tools, they discover new applications and business models. Entrepreneurs build on AI platforms to create entirely new industries. Scientific breakthroughs accelerate as AI helps researchers process vast datasets. This innovation cycle becomes self-reinforcing. Higher productivity leads to more investment, funding more research, driving further productivity gains.

However, there’s another, darker possibility—one where mounting deficits trigger a vicious cycle of economic decline.

The Pessimistic Path: Fiscal Reckoning

The United States is running substantial budget deficits even during economic growth periods. The IMF projects U.S. general government gross debt will hit 143.4% of GDP by 2035, up sharply from 123% in 2024. That means the world’s largest economy will soon carry a heavier debt load than Italy (137%) and Greece (130%).

The fiscal outlook is negatively impacted by demographics. Census data analyzed by demographer William Frey of the Brookings Metro think tank indicates that the working-age population (defined as adults between ages 18 and 64) will very quickly start shrinking—reducing the number of workers available to fund programs. That’s an ominous prospect when the number of seniors is projected to rapidly increase and the programs already face looming financial strains. As recently as 2007, there were nearly 1.8 births for every death in America; in 2023, the latest year for which figures were available, the US saw only about 1.16 births for every death. Compounding the demographic problem of declining birth rates is that immigration policy has become much more restrictive—from 2022 to 2024, net immigration was around 3 million people per year, and the CBO is forecasting that annual immigration in 2025 and 2026 will be around 500,000 people.

Crowding Out Private Investment

As government borrows heavily to finance deficits, it competes with private businesses for available capital, driving up interest rates and making it more expensive for companies to borrow for productive investments. The result is “crowding out”—government borrowing literally crowds private investment out of the market.

The Confidence Crisis

Markets are forward-looking. If investors begin doubting America’s fiscal sustainability, they’ll demand higher yields to hold U.S. debt. These higher rates make the debt problem worse, requiring even more borrowing just to service existing obligations.

We’ve seen evidence of investor concern in the yield curve shift. At the end of August 2024 the Fed funds target was 5.25-5.50% and the 10-year yield was 3.91%. On December 10, 2025, when the Fed cut the Fed funds range to 3.50-3.75%, the 10-year yield was 4.15%. In other words, the Fed had cut its target by 175 basis points and the 10-year yield rose 24 basis points (we ended the year with the 10-year at about the same level). Rising long-term interest rates during Fed cutting cycles is highly unusual—normally when the Fed starts cutting, long-term rates decline.

A confidence crisis could trigger international investors to diversify away from dollar-denominated assets. The dollar’s decline would make imports more expensive, importing inflation into the U.S. economy.

If this scenario of rising long rates played out it could trigger a confidence crisis. As deficits mount and the debt-to-GDP ratio climbs above 120%, 130%, or higher, international investors may start to diversify away from dollar-denominated assets. The dollar’s decline would make imports more expensive, importing inflation into the U.S. economy.

The Inflation Trap

Rising inflation creates a particularly thorny problem. The Federal Reserve would face pressure to raise interest rates to combat inflation, but higher rates increase government debt service costs, worsening the fiscal situation.

Meanwhile, inflation erodes real wages and living standards. Workers demand higher nominal wages to keep pace, potentially triggering a wage-price spiral. Businesses, facing higher input costs and borrowing rates, pull back on investment. Economic growth slows even as prices rise—the dreaded stagflation of the 1970s.

The Compounding Problem

This creates a vicious cycle. Slow growth means lower tax revenues, forcing more borrowing. Higher borrowing drives rates up further, slowing growth more. The dollar’s decline makes imports expensive, fueling inflation, necessitating higher rates, slowing growth further.

The United States could find itself in a fiscal trap where an increasing share of federal spending goes merely to servicing debt rather than funding productive investments in infrastructure, education, or research—the very investments needed to boost growth.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

These scenarios represent fundamentally different futures for American prosperity. In the optimistic path: rising living standards, manageable debts, and American technological leadership create broadly shared prosperity. In the pessimistic path: fiscal crisis, inflation, and slow growth erode the American middle class and diminish U.S. global influence.

Which Path Will We Take?

The difference between these scenarios isn’t predetermined, and there are no crystal balls allowing us to foresee the future. Fortunately, the good news is that the key to long-term investment success isn’t forecasting the unknowable future—it’s building portfolios robust enough to thrive regardless of what that future brings.

Investment Implications

For investors seeking to maintain equity exposure while mitigating valuation risk, non-US equities offer a compelling alternative to expensive US markets. While US equities trade at elevated valuations—with the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio well above historical averages—international developed markets offer substantially lower entry points. For example, the Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS) has a P/E of 21.7 while the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VXUS) has a P/E of 14.7—US equities are trading at almost a 50% premium.

This valuation gap provides a meaningful margin of safety. In the pessimistic scenario where fiscal concerns trigger a broader market repricing, international equities have considerably less room to fall. Meanwhile, in the optimistic scenario where AI drives a global productivity renaissance, non-US markets would benefit from these same technological advances while starting from much more reasonable entry points. Many non-US companies are leaders in critical sectors like industrial automation, renewable energy infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing—areas poised to benefit from the ongoing industrial renaissance. Additionally, several developed international markets have more sustainable fiscal positions and demographic profiles than the US, potentially offering better risk-adjusted returns over the coming decade.

Beyond traditional equity allocations, investors concerned about the risks we have covered can further lower their exposure by allocating to assets with no dependence on equity valuations and/or lower exposure to economic cycle risks:

Reinsurance (SRRIX, SHRIX, XILSX, CBYYX): Attractive following recent losses and premium increases.

Private Middle Market Lending (CCLFX, CELFX, FRBBX): Benefiting from wide spreads and strong terms.

Long-Short Factor Funds (QRPRX, QSPRX): Market-neutral strategies.

Commodities (DCMSX): Inflation protection.

Trend Following (AQMIX): Performs well during extended bear markets.

Inflation Protection: Consider floating rate debt, TIPS, gold, commodities, and real assets like real estate and infrastructure.

Disclosure: I invest in each of these strategies.

As is my practice, I offer the following summary of The Philadelphia Fed’s Fourth Quarter Survey of Professional Economists, the “wisdom of crowds.” It provides insights from 36 professional forecasters:

Growth Outlook: Real GDP expected to grow 1.8% in 2026 (up from 1.6%), 2.1% in 2027, and 1.8% in 2028.

Labor Markets: Unemployment projected to average 4.5% in 2026 before moderating to 4.4% in 2027 and 4.3% in 2028. Monthly job gains expected to average just 55,000 in 2026 (down from 86,000).

Inflation Trajectory: Headline CPI inflation projected at 2.8% in 2026 (up from 2.5%) and 2.5% in 2027 (up from 2.3%).

Recession Risk: Significantly reduced compared to previous quarters.

Overall, the survey reflects increased optimism about near-term growth prospects, slightly higher inflation expectations, and reduced recession concerns.

Summary

We face an unusual situation: the Fed is easing while inflation stubbornly remains above target, fiscal policy is easy, credit conditions are loose with expanding bank lending, and stocks are at elevated levels—appearing priced to perfection.

Smart investors prepare for multiple scenarios rather than betting on single outcomes. Focus on building resilient, “antifragile” portfolios that can withstand unexpected shocks. This last point is particularly important as we have the unusual situation of the Fed easing while inflation stubbornly remains above target, fiscal policy is easy, credit conditions are loose with bank lending expanding, and stocks are at elevated levels (they appear to be priced to “perfection”). The Fed’s move to easing in this environment could lead to a bubble-like environment with valuations rising in the short term, but creating the risk of a blow out (a repeat of 2000).

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.

