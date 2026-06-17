Legal sports betting in the U.S. has been exploded. Since the Supreme Court opened the floodgates in 2018, apps like DraftKings and FanDuel have become ubiquitous — plastered across stadium jumbotrons, embedded in sports broadcasts, and sitting on millions of phone home screens. In 2025 alone, Americans wagered over $160 billion on sports, generating more than $16 billion in industry revenue.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what is all that betting, generating $16 billion in net gambling losses, is actually doing to people’s financial lives? A new academic study offers some rigorous answers — and the findings should give pause to bettors, policymakers, and anyone who cares about household financial health.

What the Researchers Examined

Scott Baker, Justin Balthrop, Mark Johnson, Jason Kotter, and Kevin Pisciotta, authors of the March 2026 study “Gambling Away Stability: Sports Betting’s Impact on Vulnerable Households,” used transaction-level financial data from 183,821 U.S. households, covering over 4 million household-quarters from 2014 to 2023. As they included four years before and up to four years after legalization, the full data base includes over 60 million American users and includes billions of transactions from 2010 to September 2023. This allowed the researchers to see, in near real time, what people were spending, saving, investing, and borrowing.

To establish causation (not just correlation), the authors used what economists call a staggered difference-in-differences approach. Because different states legalized online sports betting at different times — driven largely by idiosyncratic quirks of local legislative calendars — the researchers could compare households in states where betting just became legal against comparable households in states where it hadn’t yet. This design allowed them to isolate the effect of legalization itself, rather than just observe that people who bet also happen to save less (which might reflect pre-existing personality traits rather than betting’s actual impact).

The key questions they set out to answer:

Does sports betting grow meaningfully after legalization, and who drives that growth?

Does betting simply replace other discretionary spending, or does it crowd out savings and investment?

Do households take on more debt to fund their betting habit?

Are these effects unique to gambling, or would any new spending opportunity do the same thing?

Key Findings

1. Betting Grows Fast — and Doesn’t Stop Growing

Immediately after legalization, betting activity not only jumped, but it didn’t level off. Three years after a state legalized, households were betting roughly eight times what they deposited in their first quarter. The probability of continuing to bet after placing an initial wager hovers around 50–60% in every subsequent quarter — a persistent engagement rate.

About 7.4% of households in the sample placed online bets at some point. Of those, roughly 40% made deposits more than 10 times. Only about one in five first-time bettors didn’t come back.

2. A Small Group of “Frequent Bettors” Drives Most of the Damage

The researchers distinguish between frequent bettors (those who deposit in at least half of months after their first bet) and infrequent ones. Frequent bettors represented a small slice of the population but were responsible for a disproportionate share of both betting volume and financial harm.

Frequent bettors deposit an average of $1,138 per quarter — more than 5% of their income — into sports betting apps. They tended to have lower incomes than average, carry higher credit card balances, and are more likely to have previously engaged in other high-risk financial behaviors like cryptocurrency investing or online poker.

3. Betting Crowds Out Investment — Not Just Other Spending

Standard economic theory would predict that if people take up a new form of entertainment, they’d pay for it by cutting other entertainment spending — Netflix, dining out, concert tickets. That would be relatively benign for long-term financial health. But, that’s not what happens.

After legalization, net brokerage deposits fell by $81 per quarter on average — a roughly 20% decline relative to the mean. For frequent bettors, the drop was more severe: a 56% reduction in investment deposits. The effect built gradually over time (it took about two years to become statistically significant) and showed no sign of self-correcting. Each dollar deposited into a sports betting app appears to reduce investment deposits by about 20 cents.

Critically, the researchers find no reduction in total non-betting consumption — people aren’t cutting grocery bills or utility payments to fund their bets. Instead, the money comes specifically from savings and investment. This matters enormously for long-term wealth accumulation.

4. Households Also Take On More Debt

Reducing investment isn’t always enough to cover the betting tab. Low-savings households — those already living close to the financial edge — show significant increases in credit card balances (about $182 per quarter relative to high-savings households) and higher personal loan payments following legalization.

This mirrors findings from other research showing that sports betting legalization leads to more debt consolidation loans, declining credit scores, and increased bankruptcies.

5. The Effect Responds to Stock Market Expectations

The researchers found that the substitution between betting and investing tracked what people think markets will do. When survey respondents expected lower stock market returns, households in states with legal betting pulled back on brokerage deposits even more than when expectations are high—suggesting that many bettors view sports wagering as a form of investment rather than entertainment or speculation — a perception reinforced by surveys showing about a third of bettors explicitly describe gambling as an investment strategy. The tragic irony is that sports betting carries deeply negative expected returns (sportsbooks are profitable because bettors lose), making it about the worst possible substitute for actual investing.

6. Complementary Spending Also Increases

Beyond the direct cost of bets, legalization also increases spending on restaurants, alcohol, and cable/telecom services — the natural complements to watching and betting on live sports. For frequent bettors, restaurant spending rises by over $270 per quarter relative to infrequent bettors. These lifestyle shifts further strain budgets, particularly for low-savings households.

7. This Is Specific to Gambling — Not a Generic Spending Effect

To rule out the possibility that any big new spending opportunity would produce the same results, the researchers used Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as a placebo test. Households in states where Swift performed saw a significant spike in entertainment spending — but no detectable reduction in brokerage deposits and no increase in debt, even among low-savings households.

Thus, the harmful financial effects appear to be specific to sports gambling, likely because of its frictionless 24/7 availability, loss-chasing dynamics, negative expected value, and the way many bettors perceive it as investment-like.

Who Is Most Vulnerable?

The effects concentrate heavily among two groups:

Frequent bettors — a small but identifiable population who engage persistently, wager large fractions of their income, and show strong evidence of escalating behavior over time.

Low-savings households — those who entered the sports betting era with less financial cushion. For these families, the same dollar spent on betting does more damage because there’s less slack in the budget. They’re more likely to respond by borrowing rather than rebalancing a portfolio, and they’re more likely to be pushed toward financial distress.

The disproportionate impact on lower-income households is particularly striking given that betting as a share of income rises most steeply among the bottom third of the income distribution.

Key Takeaways