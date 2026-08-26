For decades, the evidence-based investing literature has documented hundreds of stock characteristics—value, momentum, quality, low volatility, and many others—that predict the cross-section of returns. In their seminal 2016 paper, “Does Academic Research Destroy Stock Return Predictability?”, David McLean and Jeffrey Pontiff showed that even after these anomalies are published, they don’t disappear; investors continue to have the opportunity (and the temptation) to trade on them.

Joseph Engelberg, Byoung-Hyoun Hwang, Runjing Lu, and William Mullins, authors of the July 2026 study “Giving Users What They Want: Social Media and Anomalies” asked an interesting question: When investors turn to social media for ideas, does it point them toward the stocks the academic literature says they should own, or away from them? Unfortunately, the answer is the latter—with important implications for how individual investors should think about the information they consume online.

The Setup

The authors use StockTwits data spanning 2010 to 2024, combined with 209 documented return anomalies from the Open Source Asset Pricing database (Andrew Chen and Tom Zimmermann, “Open Source Cross-Sectional Asset Pricing,” 2022). Each month, they sort stocks into quintiles on each anomaly and define the top quintile as the “long leg” (stocks with high expected returns) and the bottom quintile as the “short leg” (stocks with low expected returns). They then construct a variable called NET—the number of long-leg portfolios a stock belongs to minus the number of short-leg portfolios—to summarize each stock’s overall tilt.

As a sanity check, the authors first confirm that NET does what the literature says it should: there is a strong and monotonic relationship between a stock’s net anomaly exposure and its subsequent performance with stocks in the top NET quintile outperforming those in the bottom quintile by 2.0 percentage points over the following month and 18.3 percentage points over the following year. In other words, the anomalies work as advertised over this sample period.

They then asked: How does StockTwits treat these two groups of stocks?

Key Findings

Social Media Loves the Losers