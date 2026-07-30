Gold has long been sold to investors as a hedge against inflation. That story is appealing, intuitive, and wrong far more often than it is right. Rob Brown and Bo Wang, authors of the study “Gold: The Ultimate Behavior Bias,” published in the June 2026 issue of The Journal of Investing, make the case that gold is not a reliable inflation mitigant and that its popularity owes much more to behavioral bias than to evidence.

The Question They Asked

Brown and Wang took a different approach to the question. Instead of asking whether gold rises when inflation rises, they asked: Does adding gold to a portfolio improve investor outcomes over a meaningful investment horizon when inflation is high? That distinction matters because the real issue is not whether gold sometimes moves with inflation, but whether it improves the results of a diversified portfolio.

What They Tested

Brown and Wang used monthly data from September 1913 through June 2025 and focused on a hypothetical investor with a 7.5-year horizon. Their baseline was a monthly rebalanced 60/40 U.S. stock-bond portfolio.

They then tested several potential inflation mitigants: gold, diversified precious metals, diversified commodities, 90-day Treasury bills, and an international 60/40 portfolio. They also varied the size of the allocation and how often the mitigant would be added, along with how accurate the investor’s inflation forecast might be.

That setup is important because it captures the real-world challenge. If gold only helps when inflation is extremely high, the investor must know in advance when that condition will occur. And if the forecasting skill required is close to perfect, that is not a practical hedge; it is a fantasy.

Key Findings

Gold consistently failed as an inflation hedge. In every scenario they tested, gold subtracted value rather than adding it.

That finding held whether the allocation was 10%, 20%, 30%, or 40%, and whether the investor used perfect foresight or made forecasting errors. 90-day Treasury bills also performed poorly, and diversified precious metals were not much better. Commodities were the only mitigant that occasionally improved outcomes, and even then, the advantage was limited and fragile.

The paper also shows that the statistical relationship between gold and inflation is weak in economic terms. Gold’s relative return is statistically related to inflation, but the is only 0.07—inflation explains very little of gold’s performance. In other words, gold’s returns are driven mostly by forces other than inflation (such as geopolitical risks).

Here’s an example I like to cite of why gold should not be considered an inflation hedge over any reasonable investment horizon. On January 21, 1980, the price of gold reached a then-record high of $850. On March 19, 2002, gold was trading at $293, well below its price 20 years earlier. The inflation rate for the period from 1980 through 2001 was 3.9%. Thus, gold’s loss in real purchasing power was about 85%. How is gold an inflation hedge when it lost 85% in real terms over 22 years?

Why the Myth Survives

The authors attribute gold’s staying power to five behavioral biases: trend chasing, media influence, herding, anchoring, and confirmation bias. Investors often buy what has recently worked, believe a compelling narrative, and then seek out only the evidence that supports the story they already want to believe.

Gold is also helped by the fact that inflation is memorable. People remember high-inflation periods, fear them, and want a visible hedge. Gold feels like protection. But investing is not about what feels safe; it is about what works after costs and across cycles.

Key Investor Takeaways