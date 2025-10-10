Gold gleams in investment portfolios worldwide, revered as a timeless safe haven and inflation hedge. But does this precious metal live up to its lustrous reputation? New research from Claude Erb and Campbell Harvey challenges conventional wisdom about gold, revealing a more complex—and less reassuring—reality for investors.

The Gold Narrative Vs. The Data

In their September 2025 paper “Understanding Gold” Erb and Harvey conducted a rigorous examination of gold’s actual performance against its storied reputation. What they found should give investors pause: while gold offers genuine diversification benefits, it falls short of the guarantees many assume it provides.

The researchers investigated three critical questions:

Can gold truly hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations? Despite widespread belief in gold’s protective powers, the data tells a more nuanced story, challenging existing perceptions.

How has financialization changed gold? The transformation from physical commodity to financial asset—through ETFs, futures, and other vehicles—has fundamentally altered gold’s price dynamics and market behavior.

What role does dedollarization play? As countries reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, how has this geopolitical shift influenced gold’s recent price surge?

