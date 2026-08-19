Morningstar’s Jeff Ptak recently examined the 100 largest active U.S. stock funds and found something that should make investors pause. The funds, in aggregate, underperformed. However, the failure was not because they owned the wrong stocks. They lagged because what the managers did after the purchase — trading, trimming, and rearranging portfolios — destroyed value.

That distinction matters. Investors often assume active managers underperform either because they are poor stock pickers or the market is too efficient to allow for outperformance beyond the randomly expected. Ptak’s analysis suggests a more subtle and, in some ways, more troubling explanation: many managers may have had decent ideas, but they failed to let those ideas compound.

Ptak’s method was elegant. He took the holdings of the largest active funds and asked a simple question: what if investors had just frozen those portfolios and done nothing for a year? He compared that hypothetical no-trade portfolio with the actual funds over 2025 and over each of the 10 years ended Dec. 31, 2025. One important asymmetry to keep in mind: the actual funds’ returns reflect their 0.59% average expense ratio, while the hypothetical no-trade portfolio’s returns do not reflect any fund expenses at all.

The do-nothing version beat the real-world funds in nine of the 10 years studied. All told, its 14.3% annual return over this period bested the actual funds’ returns by nearly a percentage point. In 2025, a year in which nearly two-thirds of the top 100 active US stock funds by assets lagged their index, the hypothetical approach also outperformed. This was even though the managers had, at least initially, selected stocks good enough to outperform a strong market on their own.

You can read the rest of my latest Wealth Management article here.