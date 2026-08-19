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Larry Swedroe
2h

There have been some studies showing different results from cash flow driven trades vs manager decisions unimpacted. If memory serves the forced trades have negative impacts due to market impact costs.

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Duke Cancelmo's avatar
Duke Cancelmo
3h

Is there anyway to discern how much of the trading activity was caused by the structure of mutual funds impacting trading with cash flows. Versus the whims of the PM after the initial purchase? Thanks

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