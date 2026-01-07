Are high-yield bond funds—often called “junk bonds”—worth the risk? Srinidhi Kanuria, author of the study “Characteristics of High-Yield Bond Funds,” published in the Fall 2025 issue of the Journal of Wealth Management, sought to answer that fundamental question. To do so he analyzed the performance of high-yield bond mutual funds from January 1985 through August 2023—comparing their performance against several benchmarks, including investment-grade bonds, the high-yield bond index itself, world government bonds, and global stocks. His data set included both funds that survived and those that closed during this period. It included 324 funds managing $238 billion in assets as of August 2023.

Understanding High-Yield Bonds

High-yield bonds are issued by companies with lower credit ratings (below Ba1/BB+). These companies might be heavily leveraged, facing financial difficulties, or simply unproven in the marketplace. Because there’s a greater risk these companies might default on their debt, they must offer higher interest rates to attract investors. Following is a summary of his key findings: Kanuria found these funds carry an average expense ratio of 1.12% and turn over their holdings about 68% annually.

· Expenses and Turnover: High yield funds had an average expense ratio of 1.12% and turned over their holdings about 68% annually.

· Returns: High-yield bond funds generated average monthly returns of 0.58%, outperforming investment-grade bonds (0.49%) and world government bonds (0.48%). However, they underperformed both the high-yield bond index itself (0.69%) and global stocks (0.85%).

· Volatility Matters: These funds exhibited volatility (standard deviation of 2.19%) that fell between safer investment-grade bonds (1.23%) and riskier equities (4.41%). This confirms the hybrid nature of high-yield bonds—they behave somewhat like stocks while technically being debt instruments.

· Risk-adjusted performance tells a different story. When accounting for risk, high-yield bond funds showed inferior performance compared to investment-grade and high-yield bond indices across three key metrics: the Sharpe ratio (0.15), Sortino ratio (0.21), and Omega ratio (1.55). However, they did outperform world government bonds and global stocks on a risk-adjusted basis.

· Active management failed. The four-factor analysis revealed significantly negative alpha—fund managers failed to add value beyond what could be explained by market factors. In fact, the high-yield bond index, world government bonds, and global stocks largely drove these funds’ returns.

His findings led Kanuria to conclude: “Overall, our results indicate these funds have not created any value for their investors.”

Key Takeaways for Investors