The Summer 2025 Journal of Wealth Management study "Blinded By Bias: The Effects of Hindsight and Survivorship Biases in Managed Futures" by Joel Handy and Lorent Meksi investigated how two common behavioral biases—hindsight bias and survivorship bias—affect investors’ decisions when selecting Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs). Handy and Meksi focused on the manager selection process, analyzing whether choosing CTAs based on strong past performance led to superior future results, or if these biases caused investors to make poor choices.

Study Design and Methodology

The authors used a 20-year history of the SocGen CTA Index, which includes the largest and most institutional CTAs, to simulate real-world manager selection. Each year, they created hypothetical portfolios by picking the top 1, 3, and 5 managers based on their trailing 3-year return-to-risk ratios—using only information available at the time, just as an investor would. Using returns as reported to Barclayhedge, they then compared the portfolios’ past-year (back-tested) returns to their actual performance in the following year (out-of-sample), repeating this process annually from 2000 to 2021. The portfolios were reconstituted every year.

You can read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here.