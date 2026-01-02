Business development companies (BDCs)—were created by congressional legislation—are closed-end investment vehicles organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Until June 2019 (when Cliffwater introduced the first evergreen private credit fund in the form of an interval fund), they were the traditional way investors could access the private credit market.

The private credit market has grown rapidly since the great financial crisis of 2007-2008. Assets under management now exceed $2 trillion. With this dramatic growth, we have seen significant changes that investors should be aware of that impact the risks of investing in BDCs.

Overlap Holdings

The following chart from a recent research report from Raymond James highlights the dramatic increase in overlap in holdings across Business Development Companies.

In their report, Raymond James presented data showing that these five large BDCs had overall overlap of more than 60% with each other.

Top Overall Overlaps with Each Other (2Q, 2025)

In another, more detailed, chart, Raymond James showed that the highest single pairwise overlap is between Morgan Stanley and Ares at 32.9%.

The next chart shows the proportion of a portfolio that overlaps with any other publicly traded BDC (Q2, 2025).

Compounding the problem is that the overlap in non-accruals has risen at an even faster pace, raising the risk of increased credit performance correlation—that is, the likelihood of differentiated credit outcomes has been reduced because BDCs are much more likely to be exposed to the same defaulted assets.

For investors, this means that buying multiple BDCs doesn’t give you the same diversification it did in the past.

The overall trend in rising (weighted average) portfolio overlap is not uniform across different markets, and notably the large market BDC have grown to see significantly more overlap today than in the historic periods. The net result of that is despite a substantial increase in weighted average overlap, core and LMM BDCs are relatively stable with overlap about 10 years ago. For investors it means that BDCs concentrating in the large market have become riskier. Here’s why: Large BDCs have raised substantial amounts of capital in recent years, intensifying pressure to deploy those funds quickly to meet return and fee expectations. This deployment pressure often pushes managers toward larger, more standardized deals that can absorb big check sizes efficiently, rather than slower, labor‑intensive smaller transactions. As a result, more capital is funneled into upper‑middle‑market and quasi‑large‑cap borrowers, increasing concentration in the large company segment of the private credit and direct lending market.

However, Raymond James noted: “The upper end of the market naturally breeds similarity, but high overlap is not necessarily an indicator of lack of proprietary deal flow. It more often reflects scale: few BDCs are big enough to take a complete proprietary deal in its entirety while maintaining portfolio diversification.”

The next chart shows the proportion of a portfolio that overlaps with any other publicly traded BDCs.

Overlap by Public BDC Manager (Q2, 2025)

The next chart shows the average BDC overlap by market segment. Unsurprisingly, the most overlap occurs in the large cap segment of the direct lending market.

Portfolio overlap is not the only risk investors need to consider. The following chart from Cliffwater’s research shows the concentration risk of the 25 largest BDCs and compares their concentration to the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), an open architecture (versus proprietary originations) interval fund. As you can see, whether looking at the concentration of the largest, or the top 5, 10, 15, 20, or 25 credits, the level of Cliffwater’s concentration risk is a small fraction of those of the top 25 BDCs.

The open architecture structure of Cliffwater plays a leading role in minimizing concentration risk by allowing for exceptional diversification across managers, industries, and borrowers. For example, as of November 30, 2025, CCLFX with almost $33 billion in assets under management, held more than 4,000 loans in its portfolio. And as you saw in the above chart, its largest holding was just 0.6% of the portfolio, about one-eighth the concentration of the average of the top 25 BDCs. Similar results are found when looking at the top 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 holdings.

Increased Leverage

Adding to the problem of increasing BDC risk is that BDCs were permitted to increase their leverage (by reducing required asset coverage from 200% to 150%) as part of the omnibus spending bill signed in late March 2018—effectively enabling up to a 2:1 debt‑to‑equity ratio instead of the prior 1:1 limit. Combining the increased correlation with increased use of leverage means that investing in BDCs has become riskier. The following chart compares the leverage of five largest BDCs as well as with the leverage of funds in the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index.

Open Architecture Interval Funds

Cliffwater’s CCLFX is not the only fund family offering multi-manager credit interval funds. Cliffwater also offers the Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund (CELFX) with $7.5B in assets and includes more than 3,000 loans. The other private credit open architecture funds are Stepstone’s Private Credit Income Fund (CRDEX) with about $2.7 billion in assets under management and Calamos Aksia’s Alternative Credit And Income Fund (CAPIX) with about $1 billion in assets under management and just 171 credits. We can also examine the credit concentration risk of these funds.

