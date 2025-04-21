“It is rather optimistic to think that the average individual investor gains an edge based on their own occasional minutes of research.”— Toomas Laarits and Jeffrey Wurgler

Toomas Laarits and Jeffrey Wurgler, authors of the March 2025 study “The Research Behavior of Individual Investors,” used browser history data from a large sample of U.S. individual investors to investigate how much time they spend researching, what information they prioritize, and when they conduct their research in relation to trading activity and corporate events. Their data covered 484 households with an online brokerage account and covered more than eight million clicks and 60,000 hours of Internet use in four months of 2007. The following are their key findings:

· Time Spent on Research: The median individual investor spent only about six minutes researching a stock before trading it. The average time spent was around half an hour. Most of that research time was in a burst immediately before the trade. The mean (median) household carried out 103 (92) browsing sessions per month.

· Key Determinants of Interest: Stock characteristics that attracted research interest included low nominal share price, high volatility, no dividends, high growth (as measured by sales growth or external finance over assets), number of analysts covering the stock, and S&P 500 Index membership.

· Factors Influencing Research: Research interest was strongly correlated with a stock's size (investors focus on larger companies), significant news and earnings announcements (which can attract more attention to smaller stocks).

· Most Used Resources: Investors primarily focus on price charts and analyst opinions, showing less interest in traditional risk statistics—only 40% of investors seek out some sort of earnings information, with just under two minutes of research for the mean investor.

· Research Styles: Investors have varied research approaches. Those who concentrate on short-term data are more likely to trade speculative stocks.

· Preferred Platforms: Most investors spend a small fraction of their research time on their broker's website, with finance news sites, particularly Yahoo Finance, being the dominant sources for stock-related research.

· Initial Information: Many investors rely solely on a snapshot page that includes basic price and fundamental statistics and an intraday price chart, without further research.

· Type of Information: When investors go beyond the snapshot page, they prioritize price charts and price-related information. Analyst estimates are consulted less frequently, and risk statistics like beta or volatility are of little interest.

· Investor Attention: Google Trends accurately reflects changes in individual investor interest.

Key takeaways

The empirical studies on behavioral finance (see here for example) demonstrate that investors are prone to cognitive and emotional biases that can negatively impact their investment performance—explaining the findings that the stocks individual investors buy tend to go on to underperform and the stocks they sell go on to outperform. Financial advisors can play a role in mitigating these biases through education and guidance. Advisors can also benefit from understanding how individual investors research stocks. This knowledge can help them tailor their advice and communication strategies to better meet the needs and preferences of their clients. The result should be a reduction in biases, more informed decisions by investors, greater diversification, and reduced risk.

And remember that if you have found my articles helpful to subscribe here at Substack and recommend them to friends.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.