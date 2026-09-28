Understanding risk exposures is critical for investing in stocks. Risk comes from many different factors at once, it changes constantly as market conditions change, and it isn’t directly observable (you can’t just hold up a thermometer and measure it; you must estimate or calculate it). Therefore, investors rely on the best proxies to infer risk. The academic literature (for example, here and here) has shown that financial statements provide the primary source of such information, allowing investors to infer risk from observable accounting numbers such as earnings, investment and return on investment.

Stephen Penman and Zihang Peng, authors of the July 2026 paper “Asset Pricing with Accounting Fundamentals and Risk Factor Disclosures,” argue that investors can learn a great deal about expected returns from two parts of corporate reporting: traditional accounting fundamentals and the risk factors firms disclose in Item 1A of 10-Ks. Since 2005, firms have been required to disclose material risks in Item 1A of Form 10-Ks, known as risk factor disclosures (RFDs). The authors show that these two channels capture different kinds of risk, and that together they form a stronger asset-pricing model than standard multifactor benchmarks.

What the Paper Examined

Penman and Peng ask the simple but important question: Do accounting numbers and RFDs each contain distinct information about the risks that matter for stock returns? To test this, they built two firm-level expected-return measures: one based on accounting fundamentals such as earnings-to-price, book-to-price, accruals, investment, profitability, and financing activity, and another based on text analysis of risk factor disclosures using BERTopic, a neural topic-modeling method.

To construct the disclosure-based expected return, the authors started with the text of firms’ Item 1A “Risk Factors” sections from their 10-K filings and split each filing into paragraphs. They then used BERTopic to convert each paragraph into a numerical representation of its meaning and group similar paragraphs into risk topics. For each firm and year, they measured how much of the firm’s disclosure text falls into each topic, creating a risk-exposure profile. To keep the model manageable, they summarized these exposures using the first five principal components and, each month, regressed next month’s stock returns on these components to see which risk themes are associated with higher expected returns. Finally, they smoothed the resulting predicted returns over a 12-month rolling window to reduce noise; this smoothed, out-of-sample predicted return is the firm’s disclosure-based expected return, ER RFD.

The authors hypothesized that RFDs complement accounting-based risk information by identifying risks associated with prospective transactions and strategic choices that firms undertake. By contrast, accounting recognition is based on current and past transactions, obligations, and expenditures that have occurred or become sufficiently measurable. For example, much investment in risky intangible assets is expensed through SG&A, where it is mixed with current-period operating expenses and is therefore difficult to separate. “As a result, accounting numbers might not yet reflect risks tied to activities that are planned, expected, or already priced by investors but have not yet generated recognizable accounting consequences. RFDs, on the other hand, provide a venue for firms to describe risks associated with future activities before those activities enter reported earnings or book values.”

Penman and Peng then examined whether these measures predict future returns, future growth, exposure to macroeconomic shocks, and the performance of portfolios sorted on each signal. They also built a three-factor model consisting of the market, an accounting-based factor, and a disclosure-based factor, and tested whether it prices anomalies better than existing models.

Key Findings