What the Researchers Examined

Christopher Clayton, Antonio Coppola, Matteo Maggiori, and Jesse Schreger, authors of the April 2025 study “Geoeconomic Pressure,” developed a groundbreaking methodology to measure something that’s been difficult to quantify: geoeconomic pressure—the use of economic relationships by governments to achieve political or economic goals.

Using cutting-edge large language models (LLMs), the team analyzed hundreds of thousands of corporate earnings calls and sell-side analyst reports from 2008 through early 2025. Their goal was to systematically identify how firms are affected by three major tools of economic coercion:

· Tariffs: taxes on imported goods.

· Financial sanctions: penalties restricting financial transactions with specific countries or entities.

· Export controls: restrictions on selling certain goods or technologies to particular countries.

What makes this approach revolutionary is its ability to capture not just the direct effects of implemented policies, but also the “off-path” threats—instances where firms change their behavior simply due to the possibility of future pressure, even before any policy is enacted.

Key Findings

1. Geoeconomic Pressure is Surging to Historic Levels

The research reveals that we’re living through an unprecedented period of economic coercion. The first quarter of 2025 saw the highest level of tariff-related concerns in the entire sample period—surpassing even the 2018-2019 US-China Trade War. More than 20% of American firms reported being negatively affected by the prospect of future tariffs alone.

2. The Threat Can Be More Powerful Than the Reality

One of the study’s most striking insights is the power of anticipated pressure. Around the 2024 Presidential election, concerns about future tariffs spiked dramatically higher than concerns about currently implemented tariffs. This validates a key theoretical insight: governments can achieve their goals through credible threats without ever pulling the trigger.

3. Geography and Industry Matter—A Lot

The researchers found clear patterns in who gets hit hardest:

· Mexican firms are disproportionately affected by tariffs.

· Russian, Finnish, Turkish, and Austrian firms bear the brunt of financial sanctions (the latter three due to their strong economic ties to Russia).

· Upstream industries—those producing inputs for other industries like primary metals, industrial machinery, and semiconductors—are significantly more vulnerable to all forms of pressure.

4. Different Tools Trigger Different Responses

Perhaps most valuable for understanding firm behavior, the study reveals that companies respond very differently to different forms of pressure:

· Financial sanctions and export controls: Firms are more likely to exit markets entirely.

· Tariffs: Firms are far more likely to adjust prices and pass costs to customers.

· Export controls: Firms tend to adjust their product mix more than with other tools.

5. Chinese Firms Respond Differently

An intriguing finding: Chinese firms are significantly more likely than American or European firms to expand their operations when facing geoeconomic pressure. While the sample size is limited and selection effects are important, this suggests fundamentally different strategic responses across geographies.

6. The 2025 Trade War is Already Reshaping Behavior

Zooming in on recent months, the researchers found:

· Nearly 15% of American firms plan to adjust their supply chains due to tariffs or the threat of them.

· Over 5% of American firms report planning to raise prices specifically because of tariffs—more than double the rate of non-American firms.

· Very few firms report expecting positive impacts from the ongoing trade tensions.

Key Investor Takeaways

1. Monitor the Threat, Not Just Action

Traditional approaches to policy risk focus on what’s been implemented. This research shows that’s not enough. Firms begin adjusting their strategies—cutting investments, restructuring supply chains, changing pricing—long before policies are formally enacted. Investor implication: Pay close attention to policy rhetoric and threatened measures, not just announced tariffs or sanctions.

2. Supply Chain Exposure is Critical

Upstream companies in sectors like metals, semiconductors, industrial machinery, and chemicals face disproportionate exposure to geoeconomic pressure. These chokepoint industries are natural targets for coercive policies. Investor implication: Conduct thorough supply chain analysis. Companies positioned at critical nodes in global value chains face both risks and opportunities.

3. Pricing Power Matters More in a Tariff Environment

The research clearly shows firms respond to tariffs primarily through price adjustments—raising prices to offset higher input costs or tariff expenses. Investor implication: In a world of rising tariffs, companies with strong pricing power and customer loyalty will be better positioned to protect margins. Consumer-facing brands may face more pushbacks than B2B suppliers.

4. Geographic Diversification of Operations is Increasingly Valuable

Firms with diverse manufacturing footprints and supply chain optionality are better positioned to navigate geoeconomic pressure. The data shows companies actively shifting production and sourcing in response to policy threats. Investor implication: Value companies with operational flexibility. Manufacturing concentration in a single geography is now a material risk factor.

5. Watch for Different Responses by Policy Type

Not all geoeconomic pressure is created equal:

· Export controls/sanctions: Expect market exits, restructuring charges, write-downs.

· Tariffs: Expect margin pressure, pricing disputes, gradual supply chain shifts.

· Future threats: Expect delayed capital allocation decisions, elevated “monitoring” costs, strategic uncertainty

Investor implication: Tailor your analysis to the specific type of pressure a company faces.

6. Near-Real-Time Policy Analysis is Now Possible

The methodological innovation here isn’t just academic. The researchers can update their analysis in near-real-time as new earnings calls are published. Investor implication: This type of systematic text analysis will increasingly become table stakes for sophisticated investors.

7. The Cost of Uncertainty Itself

Even when firms just “monitor” the situation without acting, there’s a cost. Management attention is diverted, capital allocation is delayed, and strategic planning becomes more difficult. Investor implication: Prolonged policy uncertainty itself destroys value, even absent concrete policy changes..

Looking Ahead

As the researchers note, they intend to update this analysis frequently as the global trade war evolves. Their work provides a systematic, data-driven approach to understanding one of the most important economic trends of our time.

For investors, the message is clear: geoeconomics is no longer a niche concern—it’s a fundamental driver of corporate strategy and performance. The era of seamless globalization is over, replaced by one where economic relationships are increasingly shaped by geopolitical considerations.

The winners will be companies and investors who recognize this new reality early, understand the tools of economic coercion, and position themselves accordingly.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.