Since the 1980s, behavioral finance has challenged traditional economic models by acknowledging a simple truth: people aren’t always rational. Researchers pioneered this field in order to better understand the psychological biases that lead us to form beliefs and preferences that don’t always align with logical decision-making.

Today, the field has evolved to explore the cognitive foundations beneath these biases. Scientists are diving deeper into the “why” behind irrational financial behavior, using both theoretical frameworks and empirical evidence to uncover what’s happening in our minds when we make investment choices.

Among these cognitive factors, human memory stands out as particularly influential. The way we remember past market events, recall our investment experiences, and process financial information directly shapes how we evaluate risk, predict future returns, and ultimately make decisions about our money. Understanding the role of memory in investing isn’t just an academic exercise—it’s a key to recognizing why markets don’t always behave as efficiently as traditional models suggest, and why we as investors sometimes make choices that surprise even ourselves. Aynur Tosun, author the September 2025 study “Memory and the Cross-section of Stock Returns” contributes to the behavioral finance literature by exploring a fundamental behavioral force—memory—and how it drives differences across stock returns.

Tosun investigated the idea that investors’ memories—specifically, the ability to recall and associate past market events—impact stock prices and the cross-section (variation) of equity returns. Her data sample covered U.S. stock over the period from July 1963 to December 2024.

Memory-Based Return Expectation: A Novel Metric

Tosun developed an innovative metric called “memory-based return expectation” to capture how investors form predictions about future stock returns based on psychological memory processes rather than purely rational calculations.

How the Metric Works

The core idea is that investors don’t process all historical information equally. Instead, when they observe a current “cue” for a stock—such as its recent return—they selectively recall past periods when that stock exhibited similar characteristics. Crucially, investors then remember what return the stock produced one month after those similar past experiences and use this to forecast the next month’s performance.

The Four Variants

The author constructed four different versions of this expectation measure, each using different cues to trigger memory recall:

Stock return Return volatility Abnormal trading volume A combination of all three variables

Each cue represents a potentially attention-grabbing signal that could anchor investor memory and shape their expectations. This approach acknowledges that investors may be influenced by different salient features of a stock’s recent behavior, not just its raw returns.

By measuring expectations this way, the Tosun aimed to capture the reality that human memory is associative and selective—we tend to recall experiences similar to our current situation, and these recalled experiences shape our predictions about the future.

Key Findings