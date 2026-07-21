The dangers associated with high public debt are well-documented in economic literature. Reinhart and Rogoff’s 2010 study “Growth in a Time of Debt,” established a 90% sovereign debt-to-GDP threshold (“above 90 percent, median growth rates fall by one percent, and average growth falls considerably more”). Since then, every few years, someone tries to answer the question: Is there a public debt level where things start to break?

The question has increased in importance because public debt increased in all countries around the world after the 2009 financial crisis, and then further with the COVID-19 health crisis in 2020-2021. Public debt levels are currently at unprecedentedly high levels worldwide, and they are above 100% of GDP in many countries. For example, in the Euro-Area, it rose from 65.9% of GDP in 2007 to 88.5% of GDP in 2024. What are the consequences of these high public debt levels?

Séverine Menguy, author of the study “Dangers Related to Public Indebtedness: The Sovereign Risk Channel,” published in the September 2026 issue of the Journal of Economic Analysis, offers a fresh, rigorous attempt at answering the question— and the answer it arrives at is worth the attention of anyone managing money against the backdrop of record U.S. federal debt.

The mechanism: how debt becomes a drag

Menguy’s paper isn’t about whether debt matters — it’s well established that it is, though the tipping point level is debated. It’s about how it matters, mechanically. The paper builds a New Keynesian macro model in which the government’s probability of default rises non-linearly with its debt-to-GDP ratio. As that default probability rises, investors demand a higher risk premium to hold government bonds. Because private borrowing costs are tied to the risk-free (public) rate, that premium doesn’t stay contained in the sovereign bond market — it bleeds into corporate credit spreads, mortgage rates, and the cost of capital economy-wide. This is the “sovereign risk channel”: public debt taxes private investment and consumption by raising the price of money for everyone, not just the government.

The critical issue is that this relationship is exponential, not linear. At low debt levels, an extra point of debt-to-GDP barely moves the risk premium. At high debt levels, the same extra point moves it a lot. That non-linearity is what lets the Menguy’s model generate specific thresholds instead of vague warnings.

The Thresholds

Using a plausible calibration of the model (drawing on the 2019 study “Fiscal buffers, private debt, and recession: The good, the bad and the ugly,” by Nicoletta Batini, Giovanni Melina, and Stefania Villa), and consistent with observed default-probability patterns), Menguy derives three regimes:

Below ~50% of GDP: Public debt has essentially no recessionary consequences. The risk premium is negligible and largely irrelevant to private financing costs.

Between ~80% and ~120% of GDP: This is the danger zone. The risk premium rises exponentially in this range, dragging interest rates up across all credit markets and producing real recessionary effects on output, consumption, investment, and employment. The paper finds the maximum marginal damage — the point where an additional point of debt does the most harm to growth — occurs around 120% of GDP.

Above ~120% of GDP: Debt is already “excessive,” and further increases have progressively diminishing marginal effects — not because debt stops being harmful, but because the damage has already largely been priced in.

Menguy backs this up with a rough empirical check using AMECO data for the 27 EU member states from 1995–2024. The estimated “maximal recessionary” threshold moves depending on the period: around 177% of GDP using pre-2009 data, but only about 110% of GDP using 2010–2024 data—markets appear to have become considerably less tolerant of high debt since the Global Financial Crisis as the same debt level that was survivable in the 1990s and 2000s now bites much sooner. A sub-sample of the most heavily indebted Eurozone countries (Belgium, Italy, Greece) put the threshold around 133% of GDP.

One useful nuance: the model finds that fiscal composition matters more than most policy debate acknowledges. An increase in public investment spending is mildly expansionary; an increase in consumption taxes is sharply contractionary and, perversely, tends to raise the debt ratio further by shrinking the tax base. Monetary policy, meanwhile, has only limited power to blunt the sovereign risk channel — the central bank can lean against inflation or the output gap at the margin, but it cannot disconnect private borrowing costs from the sovereign risk premium once markets start pricing default risk.

Why This Matters Right Now

The paper’s thresholds land squarely in the range where U.S. fiscal policy currently sits. CBO’s latest baseline puts federal debt held by the public at about 101% of GDP in fiscal 2026, rising to 118% by 2035 — a level CBO notes would exceed the prior record of 106% set in 1946.

Under CBO’s extended long-term projections, debt reaches roughly 175% of GDP by 2056, and under more realistic “current policy” assumptions (extending temporary tax provisions, maintaining discretionary spending), it could reach over 210%. Brookings’ updated analysis flags the same dynamic Menguy’s model is built around: the gap between the average interest rate on government debt and the economy’s growth rate is narrowing, raising the risk of self-reinforcing debt dynamics — precisely the “sovereign risk channel” the paper formalizes.

What the Paper Can and Cannot Tell Us

The paper is a theoretical model, not a U.S.-specific empirical study, and Menguy is careful to flag limits: the model abstracts from debt maturity structure, the depth and liquidity advantages of the U.S. Treasury market, the dollar’s reserve-currency status, and institutional credibility — all factors that plausibly let the U.S. carry more debt than a mid-sized economy before risk premiums move. The EU-based empirical check, similarly, reflects a currency union without its own central bank backstopping members individually, which is not the U.S. situation. So, a naive “120% and the U.S. tips into recession” reading would overstate what’s shown here.

What the paper does offer is a mechanism and a magnitude for something practitioners already suspect qualitatively: that debt tolerance isn’t fixed, that the relationship between debt and borrowing costs is convex rather than linear, and that markets have gotten less patient with high debt loads since 2009.

Investor Takeaways