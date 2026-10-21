Economic theory posits that the degree to which a signal is incorporated into asset prices is inversely related to the cost of acquiring that signal. Thus, a reduction in the cost of acquiring information—even information that is commonly referred to as “public”—should cause that information to be more fully incorporated into price.

The Efficient Markets Hypothesis, as originally formalized by Eugene Fama, drew a sharp line between “private” information (known only to some) and “public” information (known to all at no cost). But that line has always been blurry. Even information that is technically public—like a 10-K filing—can be costly to acquire or to process. Before 1993, for example, an investor who wanted a company’s accounting filings had to either travel to one of three SEC reference rooms (in Chicago, New York, or Washington, D.C.) or pay a commercial data vendor a substantial fee. The authors cite a 1992 SEC petition noting that one such vendor charged roughly $125 per month, plus connection and search charges that could run into the tens of dollars per query.

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