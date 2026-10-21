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Larry Swedroe
4d

glad enjoyed the article, I don't know of other research but my guess would be US is more efficient informationally in terms of public access.

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mak
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Hi Larry, thanks for the great article. Do you know any research or other writing that compares the US with other countries with regards to these kinds of efficiency and data availability issues? Would be interested. Thanks very much.

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