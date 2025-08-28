When private equity firms present their track records to investors, the charts often look too good to be true—higher returns with lower volatility than public markets. As it turns out, they often are too good to be true.

Investors considering private equity allocations are frequently presented with compelling performance charts, like from the study "Does the Case for Private Equity Still Hold?,“ showing that adding private equity will improve portfolio efficiency as it has provided higher returns with less volatility than public market equivalents—a seemingly perfect investment proposition.

But there’s a critical issue lurking beneath these smooth return curves: volatility laundering.

You can read the rest of my Morningstar column here.