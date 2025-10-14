Quick question: What has been the best-performing asset class over the five years ending September 2025? If you’re like most investors, you probably answered US large growth stocks. It’s certainly been the darling of financial media coverage. However, you—and most investors—would be wrong.

According to Morningstar data through October 13, 2025, Dimensional’s International Small Value Fund (DISVX) returned 16.9% annualized, outperforming Vanguard’s S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) and its 15.6% return by 1.3 percentage points per year.

DISVX’s five-year outperformance stems largely from its stellar 2025 year-to-date performance of 40.0% compared to VOOG’s 16.2% return. Its resilience during 2022’s downturn also contributed, when DISVX lost only 9.8% versus VOOG’s brutal 29.5% decline. This nearly 24-percentage-point outperformance in 2025 demonstrates just how swiftly investment regimes can shift. More importantly, the performance patterns in both 2025 and 2022 illustrate a crucial truth: diversification is always working—sometimes you appreciate the results, and sometimes you don’t.

In their most recent research report Verdad’s research team found that international small value stocks not only delivered higher returns but also exhibited lower volatility, with approximately 17.5% annualized monthly volatility versus nearly 20% for US large growth stocks.

The Case for International Small Value