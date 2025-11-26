Index funds consistently outperform the vast majority of actively managed funds—a fact demonstrated year after year by the SPIVA studies, even before considering taxes. Yet despite this success, most investors remain unaware of meaningful weaknesses in index fund strategies that stem from their approach to replicating index returns.

The replication strategy creates predictable trading patterns that sophisticated market participants can exploit. Because index funds typically deliver returns that match their benchmark (minus a few basis points in management fees, often offset by securities lending income), and because no additional fees appear in SEC filings or Morningstar reports, investors either don’t know about these hidden costs or choose to ignore them. After all, ignorance is bliss.

The Problem Isn’t Indexing—It’s Implementation

A recent column on Advisor Perspectives argued that hidden costs don’t exist because index funds and their benchmarks produce nearly identical returns. This logic misses the crucial point: the index itself experiences lower returns due to replication strategies, and index funds inherit those same diminished returns.

As I detailed in my September 25th Morningstar column, extensive academic and practitioner research demonstrates that the strategy of strict replication—designed to eliminate tracking error—actually reduces returns for the index itself. This applies to all funds that replicate an index, with the size of the effect dependent on:

· How transparent the index reconstitution is (the more transparent, the larger the impact).

· Turnover: the larger the turnover, the larger the impact.

· Market cap: Smaller stocks are less liquid than larger caps and thus market impact costs tend to be higher.

· Assets under management: The larger the amount of assets replicating an index the greater the impact.

The result is that a fund that replicates the Russell 2000 value index will experience more negative effects than an S&P 500 Index fund or a Total Stock Market fund.

What the Research Shows

A Decade of Reconstitution Costs

Kaitlin Hendrix, Jerry Liu, and Trey Roberts examined index reconstitution costs from 2014 to 2023 across 10 US indices in their study “Measuring the Costs of Index Reconstitution: A 10-Year Perspective.” Their findings reveal the mechanics of these hidden costs:

Predictable price movements create losses: Stocks being added to indices saw prices spike by an average of 9 basis points in the final seconds of reconstitution day, only to reverse by 13 basis points by the next morning’s open. Deletions experienced even more dramatic moves—prices fell 30 basis points into the close, then rebounded 63 basis points by the next open.

Longer-term impacts are substantial: In the 20 trading days leading up to reconstitution, prices moved adversely by more than 4% on average, followed by a reversal of 5.7% in the subsequent month.

Trading volume spikes signal exploitation: Abnormally high trade volumes on reconstitution dates confirm that sophisticated traders are positioned to profit from index funds’ predictable behavior.

The bottom line: strict adherence to index reconstitution schedules forces funds to buy high and sell low, with these poor execution prices directly reducing index returns—and therefore the return of the funds which track them. And with the growing market share of indexing, it’s logical to assume that the market impact costs of replication have increased over time.

The Russell 1000 Analysis: $11 Billion Per Year

Research from direct index provider Index One quantified the hidden costs of rebalancing the Russell 1000 Index over 2012-2021. Their finding: 7.5 basis points annually, totaling $11 billion per year in lost returns for investors. Simply rebalancing a week earlier or two weeks later would have generated higher returns for both the index and fund investors.

Tasitsiomi’s Study: Hundreds of Basis Points at Stake

Iro Tasitsiomi’s June 2025 study “On the Hidden Costs of Passive Investing“ analyzed implicit trading costs during index reconstitution. She found that waiting until market close on reconstitution day can create trading costs in the hundreds of basis points [AB1] compared to more strategic approaches. Securities with high ETF ownership face particularly large price impacts, with mean returns up to 6-10% over short windows around reconstitution.

The Rebalancing Frequency Question: 25 Basis Points Per Year

Marco Sammon and John Shim’s January 2025 study “Index Rebalancing and Stock Market Composition“ examined how rebalancing frequency affects returns. Their conclusion: shifting from quarterly to annual rebalancing would yield an additional 25 basis points per year to index fund investors. Sammon and Shin also found that: “Index funds mechanically trade in response to IPOs and net issuance in a way that exactly exposes them to adverse selection by firms who buy back when prices are low and IPO/issue when prices are high. And even though this trading is small relative to the total value of index funds’ portfolios (less than 10% of AUM a year), these trades predict significant underperformance.”

The Arnott Study: 23 Basis Points from Better Timing

Robert D. Arnott and colleagues demonstrated in “The Avoidable Costs of Index Rebalancing“ that discretionary deletions outperformed additions by 22% on average in the year following S&P 500 Index changes. Simple rules like trading ahead of rigid reconstitution schedules or delaying trades by 3 to 12 months could add up to 23 basis points annually.

Missed Opportunities

Beyond the reconstitution costs detailed above, index replication creates two additional drags on returns that are entirely avoidable with more flexible implementation. First, when companies in an index are acquired for cash, replicating funds must continue holding these stocks until the index removes them—typically at the next reconstitution date. During this period, these positions generate only the risk-free rate creating cash drag that erodes returns compared to funds with discretion to immediately reinvest in market-exposed securities. Second, funds that don’t hold dividend-paying stocks for at least 60 days around the ex-dividend date (31 days before and 29 days after) cannot claim the qualified dividend income tax treatment, forcing them to pay taxes at higher ordinary income rates. Index funds experiencing significant investor flows may be compelled to trade around dividend dates to meet redemptions or deploy new capital, inadvertently triggering this costly tax outcome that more patient implementations could avoid.

What This Means for Investors

Let me be clear: these findings do not suggest abandoning index funds or systematic investing. Even with these hidden costs, index funds continue to outperform most actively managed funds. Rather, investors should:

Look beyond expense ratios to understand total implementation costs. A fund with a 0.03% expense ratio may actually cost substantially more when reconstitution impacts are included.

Seek sophisticated implementation from managers who employ more strategic trading approaches rather than blindly replicating at prescribed times.

Remain vigilant about the true cost of “low-cost” investments. The research demonstrates that seemingly simple strategies may be transferring substantial wealth from ordinary investors to sophisticated market participants who exploit predictable trading patterns.

The Path Forward

The answer isn’t to abandon passive investing—it’s to demand better implementation of systematic strategies. As these studies collectively show, the costs of rigid replication are real, measurable, and avoidable. Investors who understand these dynamics can make more informed decisions about fund selection and recognize that the lowest expense ratio doesn’t always mean the lowest total cost.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future.