Inflation and federal deficits have often been discussed as separate problems. Juan Equiza-Goñi, author of the study “Inflationary U.S. Federal Budget Projections,” published in the May 2026 issue of Finance Research Letters, argues they may be much more connected than that, especially in the post-pandemic period. By studying 33 long-term Congressional Budget Office budget reports published between 2009 and 2025, Equiza-Goñi asks: When deficits or inflation surprise to the upside, do long-run fiscal projections improve later, or do they deteriorate further?

The answer matters because fiscal sustainability is not just about this year’s deficit. It depends on whether the economy grows fast enough, whether borrowing costs stay manageable, and whether future surpluses eventually show up to stabilize debt.

What Equiza-Goñi Examined

His paper builds a new dataset from CBO projections and tracks how expectations changed from one report to the next. It follows 30-year forecasts for primary surpluses, inflation, real GDP growth, and debt returns.

That lets him test whether current shocks lead to better future budget outlooks or whether they simply reveal deeper structural problems—when the government’s finances get worse, does the long-run outlook fix itself, or does the CBO keep pushing the problem farther into the future?

What r-g means

A key concept in the paper is , which is the gap between the interest rate on government debt and the economy’s growth rate. If borrowing costs are below growth, debt is easier to carry because the economy is expanding faster than the interest burden. If borrowing costs are above growth, debt becomes harder to manage, and can result in a vicious circle.

A simple analogy helps. Think of a mortgage: it is much easier to service if your income is growing faster than the interest rate on the loan. For the federal government, GDP growth is the income side of that comparison.

What Equiza-Goñi Found

· Larger-than-expected deficits were not followed by offsetting future surpluses. Instead, later CBO projections generally pointed to persistent deficits, not a quick fiscal repair.

· Deficits were associated with a lower . That helped keep debt service from spiraling even as deficits remained elevated. But it did not mean the budget outlook was healthy. It simply meant the math was becoming a little more favorable for carrying debt.

· Over the full sample, surprise inflation mostly raised without improving future budget balances. But after 2020, the pattern changed: inflation became linked to persistent deficit revisions and a permanently lower . That suggests inflation was not just a price-level issue. It was increasingly tied to weakening fiscal fundamentals.

Why the Post-2020 Period Stands Out

The post-pandemic period looks different from the earlier years in the sample. Equiza-Goñi’s interpretation is that inflation in this period may reflect changing investor perceptions about U.S. debt and the government’s long-run fiscal position (John Cochrane’s Fiscal Theory of the Price Level at work).

That is a more serious conclusion than the usual story that inflation was just transitory or supply-driven. It implies that fiscal weakness, inflation, and financing conditions can reinforce one another rather than offset one another.

Key Investor Takeaways