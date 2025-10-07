Can declining interest rates inform our expectations for future stock returns? This question has gained urgency among investors following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point cut to the federal funds rate in September, with additional cuts anticipated through the remainder of the year and into next year.

The following chart from Avantis’s monthly field guide shows returns to three types of US stocks (all stocks, small value stocks-those with low P/B and small value stocks with high profitability) during different rate regimes. Note that there is little difference in returns during rising, stable, or falling rates.

Why Falling Rates Don’t Guarantee Higher Returns