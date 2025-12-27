Here’s what we covered. Hope you enjoy

Introduction to the episode’s focus on the “why” of evidence‑based investing in late 2025.

Discussion on whether AI has killed stock picking through Michael Mauboussin’s paradox of skill

Explanation of why rising skill levels make outperforming markets harder, using tennis and baseball analogies

Analysis of institutional vs. retail investors and the shift from 1945 to today

Examination of passive investing’s impact on market efficiency and active managers’ performance

Exploration of geopolitics, de‑risking from China, and potential inefficiencies in fragmented markets

Comparison of efficiency in small caps, international, and emerging markets

Differentiation between information and value‑added knowledge in investing

Discussion of quantum computing as a tail risk for financial systems and cryptocurrencies, and what it means for crypto as a “safe haven”

Insights from Larry’s Substack on momentum, private credit, and the goodwill trap

Argument for combining value and momentum factors to reduce costs and improve portfolio robustness

Evolution of momentum strategies beyond the 12‑month window in AI‑driven volatility

Critique of the asset management industry’s high fees and fiduciary issues, quoting David Swensen

Recommendations for low‑fee alternatives in hedge funds, private equity, and credit from firms like AQR, Blackstone, and Cliffwater