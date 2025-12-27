Interview with ETF Atlas
My interview with Jacek Lempart
Here’s what we covered. Hope you enjoy
Agenda
Introduction to the episode’s focus on the “why” of evidence‑based investing in late 2025.
Revisiting Larry Swedroe’s books:
Discussion on whether AI has killed stock picking through Michael Mauboussin’s paradox of skill
Explanation of why rising skill levels make outperforming markets harder, using tennis and baseball analogies
Analysis of institutional vs. retail investors and the shift from 1945 to today
Examination of passive investing’s impact on market efficiency and active managers’ performance
Exploration of geopolitics, de‑risking from China, and potential inefficiencies in fragmented markets
Comparison of efficiency in small caps, international, and emerging markets
Differentiation between information and value‑added knowledge in investing
Discussion of quantum computing as a tail risk for financial systems and cryptocurrencies, and what it means for crypto as a “safe haven”
Insights from Larry’s Substack on momentum, private credit, and the goodwill trap
Argument for combining value and momentum factors to reduce costs and improve portfolio robustness
Evolution of momentum strategies beyond the 12‑month window in AI‑driven volatility
Critique of the asset management industry’s high fees and fiduciary issues, quoting David Swensen
Recommendations for low‑fee alternatives in hedge funds, private equity, and credit from firms like AQR, Blackstone, and Cliffwater
Advice for the next decade: Focus on diversified factors, low correlations, and discipline over outperforming
Here’s the link https://academy.etfatlas.com/the-paradox-of-skill-why-ai-makes-active-investing-harder-not-easier-larry-swedroe/