Life expectancy has increased by 17 years since the inception of Social Security nearly 90 years ago presenting both opportunities and challenges. Because we cannot know with certainty how long we will be retired, planning and preparing for retirement can be difficult. In the face of uncertainty, expectations about at what age retirement will begin, and life expectancy, will likely influence retirement-related decisions and behavior.

Paul Yakoboski, Annamaria Lusardi and Andrea Sticha, authors of the May 2025 study “Retired for How long? Worker expectations for how long they’ll live in retirement,” investigated how individuals estimate the length of their retirement and, crucially, what factors drive these expectations.

To read rest of article published by Financial Advisor click here.