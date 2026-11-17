Financial economists know that all risk assets will experience extended periods of poor performance. If that was not the case, there would be no risk, and, therefore, no risk premium. For example, the S&P 500 has experienced three periods of at least 13 years when it underperformed riskless one-month Treasury bills:

· 15-year period from 1929-1943

· 17-year period from 1966-1982

· 13-year period from 2000-2012

Sadly, it’s my experience that when it comes to judging investment performance, investors (and even many financial advisors) think three years is a long time, five years is a very long time, and 10 years is an eternity. Financial economists understand that when it comes to risk assets, 10 years is likely nothing more than noise – or the risks for which you are compensated with an expected, but not guaranteed premium, show up. Investors who lack this understanding tend to abandon even well-thought-out strategies after a few years of underperformance. They fail to recognize that underperformance typically results in more favorable valuations and, thus, higher future expected returns.

The research on investor behavior has found that retail investors tend to underperform the very funds they invest in because they buy after periods of strong performance (when valuations tend to be high and expected returns low) and sell after periods of poor performance (when valuations tend to be low and expected returns high). In their 2023 study, “Mind the Gap,” Morningstar found that over the 10-year period ending in 2022, the average investor underperformed the funds they invested in by 1.7 percentage points per annum, losing about 20% of the available returns. The behavioral challenges to maintaining exposure to those premia are one reason they are likely to persist.

The following are two great examples of alternative investments that illustrate the need for discipline.

Stone Ridge Reinsurance Risk Premium Interval Fund (SRRIX)

After returning 11.0%, 7.9% and 6.4% in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, producing an annualized return of about 8.4% (an 8.3% premium over one-month Treasury bills), SRRIX returned -11.4% in 2017, -6.1% in 2018 and -4.5% in 2019. That caused many investors to flee. The next two years the fund returned 6.8% and -6.5%, and investors continued to flee. In 2022 the fund returned 5.1%. Then in 2023 it returned 44.6%, in 2024 it returned 33.1%, and in 2025 it returned 29.6%. And through November 9, the fund was up 19.8%. Sadly, by the end of 2022, the fund’s assets had shrunk from a peak of about $6 billion to about $1 billion. Thus, most investors missed 2023’s, 2024’s, 2025’s, and 2026’s spectacular returns. In fact, Stone Ridge calculated that while the time-weighted return of the fund since inception was 9.2%, the dollar-weighted return earned by investor was just 2.2%. Misbehavior cost investors 7 percentage points a year!

AQRs Style Premium Alternative Fund (QSPRX)

QSPRX returned 7.9% per annum from 2014 through 2017, a 7.6% premium over riskless one-month Treasury bills. That’s a spectacular risk premium for an asset that is uncorrelated with traditional stocks and bonds. That performance led to the fund’s assets under management growing to $5.2 billion at the end of the period. Then QSPRX returned -12.3% in 2018, -8.1% in 2019 and -21.9% in 2020. That caused many investors to flee and assets under management collapsed to just $642 million. In 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 the fund returned 25.0%, 30.8%, 12.8%, 21.12%, and 14.9%, respectively. Through November 9, 2026 it was up another 25.3%. Sadly, many investors were not there to earn those great returns because they lost discipline. Once again, investor dollar-weighted returns of 2.5% per annum trailed the fund’s time-weighted return of about 8.6% (about a 6.5% percent risk premium over riskless one-month Treasuries). Misbehavior cost investors 6.1 percentage points a year!

Diversification

As noted, the risks, and thus the returns, of both SRRIX and QSPRX are uncorrelated with the risks and returns of traditional stocks and bonds. The lack of correlation reduces the potential dispersion of returns of a portfolio—reducing the downside exposure, tail, and for investors in the withdrawal phase the sequence of returns risk. 2022 provided the most recent example as QSPRX returned 30.8% and SRRIX returned 5.1% while traditional stocks and bonds experienced double digit losses.

The only way investors can benefit from diversification is to include assets with unique risks (such as value stocks, international stocks and alternative investments) and to recognize that every risk asset will likely experience significantly long periods of underperformance. To get the benefits of what has been called the “only free lunch in investing” (diversification), you must have the discipline to stay the course, rebalancing a portfolio instead of succumbing to recency bias. In other words, diversification doesn’t eliminate the risk of losses. In addition, successful diversification requires accepting that parts of your portfolio will behave entirely differently from the portfolio itself, and may underperform a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) for a very long time. A wise person once said that if some part of your portfolio isn’t performing poorly, you are not properly diversified. Diversification isn’t easy. And losing unconventionally is harder because misery loves company. Investors should also be aware that living through hard times is much harder than observing them in backtests, which helps explain why it’s difficult to be a successful investor –our behavioral biases and the mistakes we make because we don’t know the historical evidence. The lesson is to not engage in resulting: Judging a decision by its outcome instead of by the quality of the decision-making process.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of Fooled by Randomness, provided this insight into the right way to think about outcomes: “One cannot judge a performance in any given field by the results, but by the costs of the alternative (i.e., if history played out in a different way). Such substitute courses of events are called alternative histories. Clearly the quality of a decision cannot be solely judged based on its outcome, but such a point seems to be voiced only by people who fail (those who succeed attribute their success to the quality of their decision).”

In my book, Investment Mistakes Even Smart Investors Make and How to Avoid Them, the mistake of engaging in resulting is called “confusing before-the-fact strategy with after-the-fact outcome.” The mistake is often caused by “hindsight bias,” the tendency after an outcome is known to see it as virtually inevitable. Robert Rubin, former co-chairman of Goldman Sachs, put it this way: “Individual decisions can be badly thought through, and yet be successful, or exceedingly well thought through, but be unsuccessful, because the recognized possibility of failure in fact occurs. But over time, more thoughtful decision-making will lead to better results, and more thoughtful decision-making can be encouraged by evaluating decisions on how well they were made rather than on outcome.”

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. He has spent decades helping advisors and investors apply the evidence from academic finance to real-world portfolios. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.