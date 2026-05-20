“There’s an old saying that, on Wall Street, there are no bad ideas, only good ideas taken too far.”

In a recent research paper, Dan Rasmussen and Chris Satterthwaite of Verdad asked whether today’s AI and semiconductor trade has moved beyond rational optimism into full-blown speculative mania. They frame investing as “meta-analysis”: instead of trying to forecast the future directly, you read market prices as a snapshot of everyone else’s beliefs and ask where those beliefs have become extreme.

They connect the current AI/semis boom to a broader theme they call “correlated beliefs”: situations where most investors come to share the same narrative, so prices embed an unusually narrow, optimistic path for the future. Regarding AI and semiconductors they asked: If AI is the “good idea,” are we now in the “taken too far” phase?

Key Findings

1. Semiconductor valuations are in bubble territory

The authors show that AI and semiconductor-related sectors now trade at significant premiums to their own 2010–2025 valuation history, even after adjusting for the fact that this is an extremely favorable point in the cycle for semis. In aggregate, the global semiconductor industry trades around 55x earnings. “Investors seem to have forgotten that semiconductors are one of the most cyclical products in our economy. AI has turned tech into a capital-intensive industries, where competition neglect can lead to capacity overbuilding and subsequent crashes.

Using Mauboussin and Rappaport’s expectations-investing framework, they reverse-engineer what that multiple implies. At 55x, roughly three-quarters of the current value of the sector comes from cash flows projected more than 10 years into the future, assuming those cash flows compound at about 16.5% per year for a decade first. In other words, most of the value rests on very long-dated, very aggressive assumptions about growth.

2. The “infrastructure” narrative is being priced as near-certainty

The bullish narrative says: “This time is different. AI isn’t a gadget cycle; it’s foundational infrastructure, more like electricity than smartphones.” The authors don’t dismiss AI’s potential; they use it extensively themselves. But they argue that the market is now pricing the most optimistic version of that story as if it were almost guaranteed.

They stress that two things are highly uncertain:

The return on the unprecedented capex boom

The durability of today’s moats and bottlenecks

Big tech (Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle) is guiding to around $775 billion in capex in 2026 alone—about $2 billion per day—much of it aimed at AI infrastructure. The paper notes that this level of concentrated, synchronized spending is itself evidence of a powerful correlated belief.

3. AI capex is short-lived and creates a “hamster wheel”

A crucial point is the nature of the assets being built. On its Q1 2026 call, Microsoft explained that roughly two-thirds of its capex is going into short-lived hardware—CPUs and GPUs—with useful lives of only 3–5 years. That means:

Today’s capex boom quickly turns into a requirement merely to maintain capacity.

A growing share of future cash outlays will be replacement capex, not growth.

The authors describe this as the global market stepping onto a high-speed hamster wheel with no margin for error. If the returns on this spend do not materialize as expected, or if technological change shortens useful lives even further, the downside for investors who funded the boom could be severe.

4. Uncertainty is huge, yet prices reflect overconfidence

At a 55x P/E, semis are priced as though the world will follow a very specific, optimistic path: AI demand remains enormous, current architectures and bottlenecks remain relevant, and pricing power stays strong for a very long time. The authors deliberately list a series of plausible “what ifs” that could derail this:

AI itself accelerates chip design and makes current generations obsolete even faster.

New entrants or new architectures upend existing supply chains.

Software efficiency dramatically reduces compute requirements.

Open-source models (including Chinese efforts) erode the necessity of massive proprietary compute spend.

Most of these may be low probability individually, but collectively they underscore how wide the distribution of possible futures really is. Yet current valuations behave as if the optimistic scenario is almost assured.

5. The macro valuation backdrop looks bubble-like as well

Beyond the semiconductor sector, the broader market reinforces the concern: the Shiller CAPE for the U.S. sits around 42x, roughly in line with late 1999. The authors argue that this means investors are not being adequately compensated for taking equity risk, particularly in the parts of the market where valuation is most stretched by AI enthusiasm.

They also highlight a pattern from past capex booms: those who fund the initial wave of capital expenditure for new technologies often do not reap the eventual economic rewards. The first wave tends to overbuild and overspend; the real beneficiaries are later entrants who can buy assets or capacity after the initial excess has been wrung out.

Key Takeaways for Investors