One of the most persistent debates in private equity due diligence is what to make of it when a general partner comes back to market with a substantially larger fund than its predecessor. LPs have long worried that a big jump in fund size signals trouble ahead—strategy drift into larger, unfamiliar deals; a stretched team; diminished alignment; and returns that may not live up to the track reco

rd that raised the money in the first place. A January 2026 research note from StepStone Group takes a data-driven look at this question, and the findings should reshape how investors think about the issue.

What the study examined

StepStone drew on its proprietary research and data platform for private markets that tracks information on over 73,000 companies and assets and 40,000 investment funds. The focus was on North American buyout funds raised since 2000. The paper asked two related questions. First, when a GP raises a bigger successor fund, does it simply do more of the same, or does it shift the kind of deals it does—target company size, price paid, number of holdings? Second, and more importantly for allocators, do funds that grow aggressively actually deliver worse returns than funds that grow modestly, such that a large fund-size increase should be treated as a warning sign in underwriting?

To answer the first question, the authors compared deal-level characteristics—enterprise value, EBITDA, purchase multiples, and portfolio company count—across roughly 700 funds grouped by how much their fund size grew relative to the prior vintage. To answer the second, they compared net IRR and TVPI across nearly 730 funds grouped the same way, and examined the dispersion of outcomes to see how much variation exists within each growth bucket.

Key findings