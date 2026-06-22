Are private credit valuations based on quarterly appraisals creating a structural lag between market conditions and reported performance? That matters because private credit has grown into a $3.5 trillion market.

In his June 16, 2026 paper, “Appraisal Lag And Market Signals In Private Credit: Evidence From CDLI And CLO Index Spreads,” independent researcher Hoyeon Kang asks a simple but important question: When a benchmark says returns are stable, does that mean credit conditions are actually stable, or just that valuations have not caught up yet? —what AQR’s Cliff Asness called “volatility laundering.” The answer may lie in the measurement process rather than the underlying risk. Kang’s evidence, drawn from five statistical tests spanning two decades of data, points strongly in that direction.

The Setup: Two Markets, One Underlying Risk

The paper starts with a practical tension. Between 2024 and 2026, several major private credit vehicles hit redemption gates, including Blue Owl and Cliffwater’s own evergreen fund, CCLFX, signaling investor stress. Yet, during the same period, the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI), the main benchmark for middle-market direct lending, continued to report calm positive returns and low loss rates.

The CDLI is built from BDC quarterly SEC filings, with each underlying loan marked at fair value by the fund manager rather than priced by transaction. That creates a 75-to-90-day lag between the valuation date and when the index reflects it. Thus, a March 31 mark may not appear until roughly June. By contrast, the CLO market reprices daily using dealer quotes through the JPMorgan CLOIE Index, which tracks broadly syndicated CLO tranches. Kang focuses on the BB and BBB tranches because they are the most sensitive to leveraged-loan credit conditions and are economically similar to the loans in CDLI.

If CLO spreads and private credit returns are tracking the same credit cycle, but one updates daily while the other updates quarterly with an additional reporting delay, CLO pricing should see stress first. That is the core hypothesis Kang tests. The question is not whether credit quality differs, but whether the reported data arrives too late to show what is already happening.

What the Tests Show

CDLI returns show statistically significant serial correlation, with an autoregressive coefficient of 0.294. In plain English, about 29% of this quarter’s reported return appears mechanically carried over from the prior quarter. That is a textbook sign of appraisal smoothing, although the effect is moderate rather than extreme.

Applying the David Geltner unsmoothing correction, Kang finds that CDLI’s quarterly volatility is understated by about 26%. Once unsmoothed, the index’s worst drawdown deepens from -6.68% to -9.00%, and the Sharpe ratio falls from 1.39 to 1.03. Those are meaningful adjustments, but they are still much smaller than the distortions often found in other private asset classes.

That matters because private equity often requires much larger corrections. In his study, “Amortizing Volatility across Private Capital Investments,” Mark Anson found that lagged betas doubled the reported volatility of small buyout funds from 11% to 22%. For large buyout funds the increase was from 12% to 21%. For early-stage (late-stage) VC the increase was from 29% (19%) to 87% (38%). For secondaries, the increase was from 9% to 27%. For these assets the lagged betas extended back three to four quarters. For real estate the increase was from 9% to 25%, with the lagged betas extending up to five quarters. However, for private credit there was little impact with volatility increasing from 8% to 9%. In other words, private credit appears less distorted than other private capital categories, but it is not perfectly clean. For example, cross-correlation analysis shows that CLOIE BB discount margins predict CDLI returns one quarter later, and Granger causality tests show incremental predictive power across lags one through three. Importantly, the lead-lag effect shows up mainly in appreciation returns, not income returns, which is exactly what you would expect if the lag reflects delayed valuation marks rather than delayed coupon payments.

However, the relationship breaks down most sharply when it matters most. During the 2022 rate-hike cycle, rolling six-quarter correlations between CLO spreads and CDLI returns turned strongly negative as CLO spreads widened materially while CDLI still reported modestly positive returns. That divergence is the heart of the paper’s argument: the market-based signal moved first, while the appraisal-based signal lagged.

Kang reruns the analysis on the Lincoln Senior Debt Index, and finds nearly identical results, including a similar serial correlation pattern, similar volatility understatement, and the same one-quarter CLO lead. That is an important robustness check because it suggests the lag is structural, not just an artifact of one index.

The paper also suggests that publicly traded BDC stocks may see the stress earlier still. Price-to-NAV discounts appear to widen by about one quarter before CLO spreads move, although this result is only marginally significant and should be treated as suggestive rather than conclusive.

What to Keep in Mind

Kang is appropriately cautious. The paper cannot fully rule out a common-factor explanation, in which both CLOIE and CDLI simply react to the same credit cycle, with CLOIE moving faster because it is priced daily. The Granger results also weaken under block-bootstrap resampling, and the lead-lag relationship is less robust in the post-COVID subsample. With only 47 overlapping quarters, this is a small-sample exercise.

What It Means for Allocators

The practical implication is not that private credit is secretly in trouble. Loss rates and non-accruals in the CDLI sample stayed contained even through 2022. The better takeaway is narrower but more useful: the absence of bad news in a quarterly private credit statement is not the same as the absence of bad news.

If you are underwriting risk using reported volatility or Sharpe ratios from appraisal-based indices, you are working with numbers that understate true variability by roughly a quarter to a third. That matters for portfolio construction, risk parity, and volatility-targeting frameworks that rely on those inputs.

CLO spread movements, which are visible in real time, appear to provide forward-looking information about where private credit appraisals are headed. For investors trying to anticipate NAV markdowns, BB and BBB CLOIE discount margins look like a good early-warning gauge, with BDC price-to-NAV discounts potentially offering an earlier, but noisier, signal.

For holders of interval funds or non-traded BDCs with quarterly redemption gates, the redemption mechanics themselves can become the binding constraint before the reported NAV reflects the problem. By the time an appraisal-based mark catches up, the exit door may already be more crowded and narrower than the statement suggests.

To study whether investors could time the lagged NAV of a private credit interval fund, Cliffwater funded a separate analysis of its Corporate Lending Fund, CCLFX. That study found stale pricing, but mostly monthly rather than quarterly, and concluded that NAV timing did not beat buy-and-hold. One reason is that CCLFX uses daily beta adjustments, which makes its marks more responsive than typical BDC valuations. Another is that whenever it receives an adjustment to the NAV of a loan, it marks the asset immediately. That contrasts with the typical BDC practice of marking assets only on a quarterly basis.

The Bottom Line

The broader lesson is that volatility suppression matters across private capital, and investors should account for lagged betas when budgeting for systematic risk. For private credit, however, the issue appears relatively modest if the focus is on higher-quality senior secured loans backed by private equity.

Full Disclosure: I own shares of CCLFX.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.