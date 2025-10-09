The private credit market has grown rapidly since the global financial crisis of 2007-08. In its Private Credit Survey 2025, “Trends in Private Credit,” Proskauer reported that in 2024, “total assets under management in private credit strategies grew by a stout 18% to $4.1 trillion.” In addition, according to credit research firm LSTA, in 2024, the volume of jumbo loans (those above $1 billion) increased more than 70%. While growth can signal opportunity, it can also create dangerous crowdedness.

Crowdedness denotes a scenario in which investors collectively and simultaneously acquire significant volumes of the same assets. Those cash flows can drive equity valuations higher. In credit markets, cash inflows not only can drive spreads lower, but they can also lead to increased systemic risk as loan/value ratios can rise and interest coverage ratios fall.

To address whether private credit faces a capital glut, Aksia’s research team analyzed its proprietary database covering more than 630 distinct private credit managers and the financial metrics of more than 40,000 private credit loans. Its August 2025 study, “Does Private Credit Have Too Much Money?,” examined three critical questions: