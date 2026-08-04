Private credit has been sold to investors on a simple pitch: equity-like returns with bond-like — or even better — volatility. It’s a compelling story, and it’s a big reason the asset class has grown from roughly $250 billion in 2008 to an estimated $2.28 trillion today, with some projections putting it at $4.5 trillion by 2030.

Saiee Katarkar, author of the August 2026 paper “Volatility Laundering in Private Credit: How Appraisal-Based Valuation Masks Economic Risk in Global Credit Markets,” takes that pitch apart. The argument isn’t that private credit is a bad investment — it’s that a meaningful share of its reported stability is a byproduct of how the loans are valued, not evidence that the underlying volatility is actually lower. The paper borrows a term AQR’s Cliff Asness coined for private equity — “volatility laundering” — and asks a sharper question: does the same critique apply to credit, where cash flows are contractual rather than open-ended? The answer the paper lands on is yes, but with an important twist.

The Mechanism: Why Illiquid Assets Look Calmer Than They Are

The setup is familiar to anyone who has followed the private equity smoothing debate. Private credit loans aren’t traded on an exchange. Under fair-value accounting rules, that pushes them into “Level 3” — valuations built from manager judgment rather than observable market prices. Typically, those valuations get updated quarterly, at the manager’s discretion, and are checked against reality only rarely, since secondary markets for these loans are thin. (With that said, quarterly valuations do mostly come from independent valuation firms. And while managers have the ultimate say, they generally use the independent firm marks. In addition, funds have valuation committees that are generally separate from the investment arm.)

Put those four ingredients together — illiquidity, Level 3 classification, quarterly updates, and manager discretion — and you get returns that look smoother than the underlying economics are. That’s not new; it’s the same mechanical result Getmansky, Lo, and Makarov documented in hedge funds two decades ago, and the same one Asness pointed to in private equity.

Where Credit Is Different: Loss Deferral, Not Two-Sided Smoothing

Here’s the paper’s real contribution. In private equity, a stake’s value has no ceiling — smoothing can push a mark up or down. A loan is different. Its cash flows are capped at par plus coupon. There’s essentially no unrealized upside for a manager to defer. What smoothing in credit defers is almost entirely bad news: a missed covenant, a payment-in-kind election standing in for cash a borrower couldn’t pay, a discount rate held steady while comparable market yields move.

That distinction matters for how investors should think about the risk. It means the volatility understatement in private credit isn’t really “smoothing” in the two-sided sense — it’s a one-way accumulation of unrecognized losses, a “loss queue” that builds quietly until something forces it into the open.

The Blue Owl Episode: The Framework in Real Time

The paper’s clearest illustration is the November 2025 attempt by Blue Owl Capital to merge two of its own credit funds — the publicly listed OBDC and its unlisted sibling, OBDC II — using an exchange formula pegged to whichever value was lower: OBDC’s reported net asset value or its market price. OBDC’s shares were trading at roughly a 20% discount to its own NAV. That meant OBDC II investors, whose fund had reported almost no losses, stood to absorb a comparable paper loss the moment the deal closed.

Investors didn’t wait for regulators to sort it out. Blue Owl’s stock fell sharply over the following days, and both boards withdrew the merger within two weeks. Nothing about OBDC II’s own numbers had changed — what changed is that a continuously priced, market-determined value was suddenly standing next to an appraised one and refusing to agree.

The Supporting Evidence

The Blue Owl case wouldn’t mean much on its own, but the paper backs it up from several independent angles:

Rising defaults. Fitch’s monitored portfolio of 302 companies loans recorded a 9.2% private credit default rate for 2025 — a record for the series. Proskauer’s separately constructed Private Credit Default Index, tracking 697 loans totaling $189.2 billion, recorded 2.7% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 1.8% two quarters earlier (these indices sample different loan populations and are comparable in direction, not level).

Eroding protections. Covenant-lite deal structures jumped from 4% of deals in 2023 to 21% in 2025, per Proskauer’s Private Credit Insight Report, removing an early-warning mechanism that would otherwise force a manager to confront bad news on a fixed schedule.

Persistent NAV discounts. Business development companies — the one corner of private credit where an appraised value trades right next to a market price — have traded at an average 14 to 20% discount to reported NAV through mid-2026.

The BDC “alpha gap.” Academic research (Suhonen, 2024) found that identical BDC portfolios show statistically insignificant alpha when priced by the market, but a significant 2.74 percent annual alpha when priced by their own appraisers. Same loans, same manager — the outperformance only shows up on the side that isn’t marked to market.

Understated aggregate distress. Cross-fund analytics from Octus found reported sector-wide nonaccrual debt running well below what a methodology aggregating each fund’s exposure to the same borrowers would show — a gap that widened through early 2026.

Return and Credit-Loss Evidence: Where the Industry’s Case Is Strong

Katarkar noted that the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI), the longest-running and most widely cited direct-lending benchmark, delivered a 9.5% annualized total return since its September 2010 inception, outperforming public high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, and investment-grade credit in 13 of the 20 calendar years ending 2024, a span including the 2008-2009 crisis. Realized credit losses over that 20-year window ran to 1.01%, close to the 1.02% on leveraged loans and meaningfully below the 1.49% on high-yield bonds.

Katarhar also noted that Cliffwater’s own interval fund, CCLFX, against a comparable public high-yield mutual fund from mid-2019 through late 2025 found a return advantage of roughly 5 percentage points a year alongside roughly 6 points less volatility and a maximum drawdown around one-sixth the size. Seniority, direct origination, loans backed by private equity sponsors, and tighter underwriting produced real benefits.

Adjusting Volatility for Serial Correlation: Unsmoothing of Returns

In his June 16, 2026 paper, “Appraisal Lag And Market Signals In Private Credit: Evidence From CDLI And CLO Index Spreads,” independent researcher Hoyeon Kang demonstrated that the CDLI returns show statistically significant serial correlation, with an autoregressive coefficient of 0.29. Squaring that (R² ≈ 8.5%) means roughly 9% of the variance in this quarter’s reported return is statistically associated with the prior quarter’s return — a moderate but statistically significant degree of serial correlation, consistent with appraisal smoothing.

Applying the David Geltner unsmoothing correction, Kang finds that CDLI’s quarterly volatility is understated by about 26%. Once unsmoothed, the index’s worst drawdown deepens from -6.68% to -9.00%, and the Sharpe ratio falls from 1.39 to 1.03. While those are meaningful adjustments, they are still much smaller than the distortions often found in other private asset classes.

What This Means for Investors

A few practical adjustments follow directly from this:

Treat reported volatility and Sharpe ratios as upper-bound estimates, not settled facts. If the denominator (volatility) is mechanically suppressed while the numerator (returns) isn’t, the Sharpe ratio is inflated — not fraudulently, just structurally. And adjust the reported volatility to account for the degree of serial correlation. If you are underwriting risk using reported volatility or Sharpe ratios from appraisal-based indices, you are working with numbers that understate true variability by roughly a quarter to a third. That matters for portfolio construction, risk parity, and volatility-targeting frameworks that rely on those inputs.

3. CLO spread movements, which are visible in real time, appear to provide forward-looking information about where private credit appraisals are headed. For investors trying to anticipate NAV markdowns, BB and BBB CLOIE discount margins look like a good early-warning gauge, with BDC price-to-NAV discounts potentially offering an earlier, but noisier, signal.

Ask harder due-diligence questions. How many quarters typically pass between a manager’s internal recognition that a loan is deteriorating and an actual NAV markdown? Does any part of the portfolio get marked against an observable comparable, or is it all internally selected inputs? For example, Cliffwater’s CCLFX makes its own daily beta-adjustment to account for changes in public market prices. And unlike the typical BDC which performs a quarterly valuation of its holding, the fund adjusts valuations daily based on any new information it receives on its portfolio holdings from either the direct lender or the borrower.

None of this is an argument against private credit as an asset class. Seniority, direct origination, and the illiquidity premium are real things investors can get paid for. But the pitch of “equity returns with bond-like calm” deserves more scrutiny than it typically receives — and with the Department of Labor now moving to open 401(k) plans to these same funds, the question of who actually understands that risk is no longer confined to institutional investors who can negotiate their own reporting terms.

The Bottom Line

The broader lesson is that volatility suppression matters across private capital, and investors should account for lagged betas when budgeting for systematic risk. For private credit, however, the issue appears relatively modest if the focus is on higher-quality senior, secured, and backed by private equity sponsors loans.

Full Disclosure: I own shares of CCLFX.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. He has spent decades helping advisors and investors apply the evidence from academic finance to real-world portfolios. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.