Greg Leonard, author of the August 2026 SSRN working paper “Revealing the Illiquidity Premium: The Role of Short Sale Constrained Stocks,” argues that the apparently weak illiquidity premium in U.S. equities is partly a measurement problem. The premium may not have disappeared; rather, it can be obscured by stocks that are both illiquid and expensive to short. It is a working paper that has not been peer reviewed, so the figures may change.

The central implication is important for investors and researchers: illiquidity and short-sale constraints should not be treated as separate effects. Stocks with high borrowing costs tend to be illiquid, but they also tend to have low expected returns. Combining them indiscriminately with other illiquid stocks can make the measured illiquidity premium look smaller than it is.

What the paper examined

You can read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here.