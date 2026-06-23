It’s easy to say prices went down, so it must have been a bubble, after the fact. I think most bubbles are twenty-twenty hindsight. — Eugene Fama, 2010 New Yorker interview

Every few years, markets get frothy. Prices surge, pundits debate whether the move reflects justified optimism or a dangerous bubble, and the honest answer has usually been: we do not know until it is too late.

That may finally be changing. Robert Jarrow and Simon Kwok, authors of the May 2026 study “Measuring Bubbles via Put-Call Disparity: A Model-Free Approach,” introduce a model-free way to estimate the size of asset mispricing in real time using standard options market data.

The Problem With “Bubble” Talk

Before this research, there was no agreed, rigorous way to measure a bubble as it was happening, and there was no observable number for “the size of the bubble today.”

Previous academic work either relied on parametric models (which require you to specify the exact math governing how prices evolve) or used nonparametric methods that could only partially identify a bubble’s size. Both approaches were fragile and contentious.

Jarrow and Kwok avoid these problems by taking a different approach.

What the Authors Set Out to Do

The paper’s goal was to construct simple lower and upper bounds for the size of an asset price bubble, using only two basic assumptions:

The market satisfies “No-Free-Lunch-with-Vanishing-Risk” (NFLVR) — essentially, that there are no true, riskless arbitrage opportunities of significant scale.

All trading strategies must be “admissible” — meaning investors cannot sustain unlimited losses because they have finite capital. This reflects the real-world constraint that short sellers face margin calls and can be forced out of positions.

The authors also deliberately avoided a third, more restrictive assumption called “no-dominance.” No-dominance says that if one asset or portfolio pays at least as much as another in every future state, and more in at least one state, it cannot be cheaper. In other words, you cannot get a better payoff in every state of the world and also pay less for it. If you could, that would be a form of dominance, and rational investors would all prefer it, creating an obvious pricing inconsistency.

These are minimal requirements. They do not assume anything specific about how prices move, whether volatility is stochastic, whether markets are complete, or what the true model of returns looks like. The authors deliberately avoid the stronger no-dominance assumption used in much prior bubble research, because their own empirical results suggest the S&P 500 may violate it.

No-Dominance and Put-Call Parity

Under no-dominance, put-call parity should hold exactly in market prices. If parity were violated, you could construct a portfolio that dominates another with a different payoff structure, which would contradict the assumption. So no-dominance rules out any persistent gap between market prices and the theoretical relationship.

No-Dominance vs. No-Arbitrage (NFLVR): A Crucial Distinction

This is the subtle and important part. The paper operates under NFLVR, which is weaker than no-dominance, and the distinction matters.

Under NFLVR alone, you can’t make a riskless profit with certainty and bounded risk. But you can have situations where one portfolio seems cheaper than another with better payoffs, as long as exploiting that gap requires taking on unbounded downside risk, like shorting a stock that might keep rising forever. Because the short-selling strategy needed to close the gap is not admissible, the pricing inconsistency can persist without creating a true arbitrage. In other words, when arbitrageurs are constrained from short-selling to correct overvaluation, positive put-call disparities can persist.

No-dominance is stronger because it does not care whether the gap is exploitable or not — it just says the gap cannot exist in equilibrium.

The Key Insight: Put-Call Disparity as a Bubble Gauge

At the heart of the paper is a relationship most finance students learn early: put-call parity. In a frictionless, bubble-free market, the prices of a European call option, a put option, and the underlying stock must satisfy a precise mathematical relationship. If they do not, there is an arbitrage opportunity. In other words, the cost of synthetic stock ownership must equal the cost of owning the stock after adjusting for the present value of the strike price.

However, in a market with bubbles and real-world constraints on short selling, put-call parity can legitimately break down. The divergence — called “put-call disparity” — is not a sign of sloppy markets. It is a sign that the stock price exceeds its fundamental value, and that short sellers are unable to close the gap because doing so would expose them to potentially unlimited losses on an asset that keeps rising.

The Core Result

By dropping no-dominance, they allow put-call disparity to exist as a legitimate market outcome — not necessarily a pricing error, but potential evidence of a bubble sustained by short-sale constraints. Their lower bubble bound, put-call disparity, is zero if no-dominance holds. So, if you observe a non-zero disparity, you have rejected no-dominance and found evidence of mispricing. Whether that mispricing is economically large enough to qualify as a bubble is a separate question.

Their empirical results deal the final blow: the S&P 500 data clearly rejects no-dominance across most of the post-2000 sample period. The market, in practice, does not satisfy this seemingly reasonable assumption, which means standard models built on it are working from a foundation that the data does not support.

Why Short Sellers Can’t Save Us

In a textbook world, if a stock is overvalued, rational arbitrageurs short it and drive the price back to fair value. In the real world, shorting is dangerous because of the risk of unlimited losses: if the bubble inflates further before it pops, the short seller faces margin calls they may not be able to meet. The “admissibility” constraint in the model captures exactly this. Arbitrageurs have finite capital, and the strategy of shorting an explosive bubble is not admissible because it risks ruin.

This is the mechanism that allows bubbles to exist in a no-arbitrage framework. It is also the same mechanism that creates observable put-call disparity in options markets, giving us a real-time, model-free lower bound on the bubble’s size.

The Mechanics: Lower and Upper Bounds

The paper derives a clean two-sided bound on the bubble size :

The lower bound is put-call disparity — the amount by which market put-call prices deviate from theoretical parity. A positive disparity signals that a bubble is present, with the disparity itself being the minimum estimated size.

The upper bound is the price of the cheapest available call option, typically the deepest out-of-the-money call. By NFLVR, the call option’s bubble component cannot exceed the call’s market price itself.

In practice, very deep OTM calls are illiquid, making their prices noisy. To handle this, the authors introduce a clever “regularization”: they penalize call prices inversely proportional to trading volume, ensuring the upper bound is derived from reasonably liquid options rather than stale quotes on exotic strikes.

They also pooled data across option batches with nearby maturities and constructed bootstrap confidence intervals to distinguish genuine bubble signals from market microstructure noise — the routine friction of bid-ask spreads and thin trading.

Key Findings

The results are striking. Applying their framework to nearly three decades of S&P 500 index options — January 1996 through August 2025 — the authors find clear, measurable evidence of bubbles at exactly the moments you’d expect, and one sustained episode that may surprise you.

The COVID-Era Bubble

The most prominent finding is a sustained, persistent positive put-call disparity in the S&P 500 from the COVID-19 crash in March 2020 through late 2025, which the authors interpret as evidence of a bubble. After the initial crash, the lower bubble bound turned predominantly positive and stayed there — consistent with short-sale constraints limiting arbitrage.

That is consistent with market conditions at the time: the March 2020 crash triggered deleveraging, prime brokers tightened credit, and hedge funds reduced arbitrage activity. Then came the 2021 retail trading surge, fiscal stimulus, and capital constraints on institutional short sellers — all conspiring to let a positive put-call disparity, and thus a measurable bubble, persist for years.

Dot-Com and 2008: The Upper Bound Spikes

While the lower bound captures sustained overvaluation, the upper bound points to short-lived episodes of exuberance. It spikes dramatically during market rallies and peaks before crashes — most visibly during 1998–1999 preceding the dot-com bust, and 2006–2007 before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

This makes intuitive sense. The upper bound captures the maximum possible bubble size, which tends to be large when market participants are willing to pay steep premiums for out-of-the-money calls — a classic sign of exuberance.

But the Bubble is Smaller Than Expected

Despite the clear evidence of overvaluation, the S&P 500 bubble remained quite small in percentage terms. It almost always stayed below 2% of the index level and typically ran under 1%. That suggests mispricing was present, but the bubble component itself was modest.

Multiple Bubble Episodes: The Market Is Incomplete

The paper also finds evidence of multiple distinct bubble episodes before 2020 — periods in the mid-2000s, around 2010–2011, in 2013, and in 2017–2018 where the lower bound briefly turned positive. The fact that bubbles can burst and be reborn multiple times implies that the market is incomplete, meaning not all risks can be perfectly hedged.

Key Investor Takeaways