The strategy seems intuitive: when markets fall, buy at a discount and wait for the inevitable rebound. However, BTD is not foolproof. By design, it performs well when market declines are brief, but poorly when declines mark the beginning of a prolonged drawdown. A new paper from AQR Capital Management, “Hold the Dip,” examines the empirical evidence and puts this popular strategy to the test.

What the Authors Examined

The research team at AQR conducted a comprehensive analysis of “Buy the Dip” (BTD) strategies applied to the S&P 500 from January 1965 to September 2025. Rather than testing just one version of the strategy, they created 196 different variations by combining:

Four dip depths : 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20% price declines.

Seven dip lengths : ranging from one week to one year.

Seven holding periods: from one month to five years.

For each variation, the strategy bought the S&P 500 after a specified decline and held it for the designated period, remaining in three-month T-bills otherwise. The authors then compared these BTD strategies against simple buy-and-hold investing.

The Key Findings: BTD Disappoints

