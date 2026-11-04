Private credit has attracted plenty of scrutiny for its illiquidity, its appraisal-based (not market-based) pricing, and the incentives it creates for sponsors and managers. The September 2026 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago working paper by Alejandro Drexler and Andy Polacek, “Market Knows Best: The Not So Hidden Risks of Private Ratings,“ adds another item to that list: the private letter ratings (PLRs) that life insurers increasingly use to value their bond holdings.

What is a private letter rating?

Unlike a public rating from S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch — which anyone can see — a PLR is disclosed only to the party paying for it. For insurers, that rating still counts for regulatory purposes: it determines how much capital they must hold against a bond under the NAIC’s risk-based capital (RBC) framework. The catch is that nobody else gets to check the rating agency’s work.

PLR usage has exploded. Life insurers’ PLR-rated bond holdings grew roughly tenfold since 2018, reaching $478 billion in 2025 — about 8% of their general account assets. The industry’s explanation is that PLRs simply keep sensitive information private. Critics counter that PLRs are a vehicle for ratings inflation.

What the authors did

Drexler and Polacek’s contribution is a methodology that separates two things that get lumped together in bond spreads: default risk and liquidity risk. A bond’s spread over the risk-free rate reflects compensation for both. If you want to know whether a rating is “inflated” — understating true default risk — you can’t just look at the spread gap between PLR and publicly rated bonds because some of that gap is a liquidity premium, which has nothing to do with the rating’s accuracy.

To disentangle the two, they use bonds’ ex-post default performance to measure the default-risk component, and bonds’ price sensitivity to trading volume to measure the liquidity component. They apply this to a large sample of life insurer bond purchases (2020–2025) and secondary-market sales, drawn from NAIC regulatory filings.

They also use a 2021 regulatory change — a shift from 6 broad NAIC rating categories to 20 granular ones, which raised capital charges more for some insurers than others — as a natural experiment. Insurers hit hardest by the reform (“losers”) had the strongest incentive to seek favorable ratings without actually de-risking their portfolios: classic regulatory arbitrage.

Key findings