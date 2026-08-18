In the world of finance, a long-standing debate pits traditional economists against behavioral financial analysts. Traditional finance theories argue that stock prices are determined strictly by expected cash flows and systematic risks. Behavioral finance, however, suggests that human emotions—such as optimism and pessimism—frequently drive asset prices away from their true intrinsic values.

Sofiane Aboura, author of the study “Individual Investors and Stock Returns,” published in the June 2026 issue of The Journal of Investing, examined this phenomenon. By evaluating decades of data, Aboura uncovers when individual investor sentiment truly moves the market and when it is merely “noise.”

What Aboura Examined?

Aboura explored the relationship between the S&P 500 Index and retail investor psychology via the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey. Compiled weekly by the American Association of Individual Investors, the survey measures the percentage of individual investors who are bullish, bearish, or neutral on the stock market for the upcoming six months.

· Timeframe: Data sample covers the period July 1987-October 2025, containing nearly 2,000 weekly observations.

· Key Variables: The data was broken down into the dynamic weekly variations of bullish sentiment, bearish sentiment, and the overall “bull-bear spread.”

· Advanced Methodologies: Rather than relying solely on static, one-size-fits-all calculations, the paper employed advanced techniques like time-varying regressions (to see how the relationship changes over time) and wavelet local multiple correlation (a measure of how strongly one time series moves with several other time series, telling you whether variables are linked in the short run, medium run, or long run, and whether that relationship changes over time).

· Stress Tests: To ensure accuracy, the framework accounted for common market risk factors (the Fama/French factors) and analyzed how sentiment interacted with specific economic sectors and major historic crises.

Key Findings: The Power of Pessimism