January 29, 2026 • Larry Swedroe

Momentum is a term originating from physics. It refers to the tendency of an object moving in one direction through force of motion, to continue moving in that direction. In investing, momentum refers to the tendency of assets that have exhibited strong trends to continue those trends—commonly referred to as winners keep winning, losers keep losing. Guido Baltussen, M. Sipke Dom, Bart Van Vliet and Milan Vidojevic, authors of the November 2025 study “Momentum Factor Investing: Evidence and Evolution,” published in The Journal of Portfolio Management (Vol 52 Issue 3), provides the most thorough examination to date of this foundational investment strategy, analyzing an unprecedented 159 years of stock market data. Here’s what they found and what it means for investors.

What The Researchers Examined

The authors set out to answer several critical questions about time-series momentum investing (trend following):

1. How robust is the momentum effect? Does it persist across different time periods, markets, and portfolio construction methods?

2. Has momentum evolved beyond simple price trends? Can momentum be measured in fundamentals, networks, and other dimensions?

3. What are the risks? Specifically, how significant is momentum’s exposure to crashes, and can this risk be managed?

To answer these questions, they analyzed U.S. stock data stretching back to 1866, examined 46 international markets, and tested over 4,000 different portfolio construction specifications.

You can read the rest of my Financial Advisor article here