Momentum investing has long been one of the most studied anomalies in finance. The basic idea is simple: assets that have performed well recently tend to continue performing well in the near future, and vice versa. But executing this strategy profitably while managing risk has proven far more challenging than the concept suggests.

Dmitry Garmash, author of January 2026 paper, “Execution of Momentum Strategy with Volatility Targeting by using Large Language Models,” took this challenge head-on, exploring how artificial intelligence—specifically Large Language Models like LLaMA2 and GPT-3.5—can be used to execute momentum strategies with sophisticated risk management. The results offer insights for both quantitative investors and anyone interested in AI’s potential in finance.

What the Research Examined

Garmash’s study investigated three interconnected questions:

1. How can we optimize momentum strategies beyond simple price chasing?

Most momentum research focuses purely on price momentum—buying what’s gone up and selling what’s gone down. Garmash argued that optimal momentum investing requires accounting for the entire path of price movements during the lookback period, not just the starting and ending points. This creates a complex, non-Markovian problem where all past prices matter for determining optimal portfolio weights—in a non-Markovian process, the future can depend on the whole history, so past states leave a “trace” that affects later behavior, often described as the system having memory of previously visited states.

2. Does volatility targeting improve momentum strategies?

Volatility targeting is a risk management technique where you scale your positions inversely to expected volatility. When markets get choppier, you reduce exposure; when they calm down, you increase it. The goal is to maintain a consistent level of portfolio risk over time. The literature (see here) has documented that the performance of scaled momentum is robust in subsamples and in international data. Garmash tested this across more than 60 assets using daily data stretching back to 1926.

3. Can AI models improve the execution of these strategies?

The study compared two Large Language Models—LLaMA2 and GPT-3.5—in their ability to process financial news sentiment, generate trading signals, and manage the volatility targeting component of the strategy.

Key Findings: The Numbers Tell a Compelling Story

Volatility Targeting Transforms Risk-Adjusted Returns

The results on volatility targeting were striking. Without risk management, the momentum strategy showed:

· Sharpe ratio: 0.53

· Maximum drawdown: -96.69%

· Worst monthly return: -78.96%

· Excess kurtosis: 18.24 (indicating extreme tail risk)

With volatility targeting applied:

· Sharpe ratio: 0.97 (an 83% improvement)

· Maximum drawdown: -45.20%

· Worst monthly return: -28.40%

· Excess kurtosis: 2.68

These aren’t marginal improvements—they’re transformational. The strategy went from experiencing catastrophic crashes to something far more manageable, while nearly doubling the risk-adjusted return.

Why Volatility Targeting Works

The research revealed that momentum’s risk is predominantly strategy-specific rather than market-related. Only 23% of momentum’s total risk comes from market movements; the remaining 77% is specific to the strategy itself. This specific risk component is both more persistent and more predictable than market risk, which explains why volatility targeting (which addresses total risk) works better than beta hedging (which only addresses market risk).

LLaMA2 Outperforms GPT-3.5 for Trading Applications

When the models were tasked with processing financial news sentiment and generating trading signals, LLaMA2 consistently outperformed GPT-3.5:

Returns:

· LLaMA2: 7.6% to 8.6% across different parameter settings

· GPT-3.5: 4.8% to 6.5% across the same settings

Sharpe Ratios:

· LLaMA2: 1.4 to 1.8

· GPT-3.5: 1.1 to 1.4

LLaMA2 also demonstrated superior validity rates and code coverage in test cases, suggesting it may be more reliable for systematic trading applications.

Key Investor Takeaways