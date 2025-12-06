I continue my tradition of publishing the list of books I read this year and my informal ratings. It goes out to family and friends with my annual family newsletter, I made it through 60 books in 2025. Particularly outstanding, IMO must reads, are Baldacci’s gripping legal thriller A Calamity of Souls and Connelly’s The Proving Ground to Haidt’s eye-opening The Anxious Generation. As always, these ratings reflect my own tastes, so feel free to disagree—and please share your own recommendations!

2025 Booklist (60)

It has been my tradition to informally rate the books I read in the past year. Here is my list of winners and losers. Opinions about books are personal, so these ratings reflect my tastes and opinions, which might be very different from yours.