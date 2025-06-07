In response to requests from friends asking for book recommendations, since 1996 it has been my tradition to informally rate the investment-related and other books I read in the past year. I send the full list out along with my annual family newsletter during the holiday season. Thus the list is from December through November. Here’s my list halfway through the year.
Opinions about books are very personal, so these ratings reflect my tastes and opinions, which might be very different from yours.
Distinguished (5)
The Humble Investor-Rasmussen
A Calamity of Souls-Baldacci
The Things We Cannot Say-Rimmer
Resurrection Walk- Connelly
Dreamtown-Baldacci
Excellent (5)
Madame Fourcade’s Secret War-Olson
The German Wife-Rimmer
The Waiting- Connelly
The Big Empty-Crais
Wedding Station-Downing
Very Good (8)
Think Twice-Coben
Dead Simple-James
A Richer Retirement- Bengen
How Not to Invest-Ritholtz
The House of Special Purpose-Boyne
Spearhead-Makos
Devotion-Makos
Sharpe’s Command-Cornwell
Good (14)
Macbeth-Nesbo
Sherlock Holmes and the Telegram from Hell-Meyer
The Jews Should Keep Quiet-Medoff
The Land Beyond the Sea-Penman
Worth Dying For-Child
The 6:20 Man-Baldacci
The Secret-Child & Child
The Kingdom-Nesbo
It Had To Be You-Clark & Burke
The Boy From The Woods-Coben
Chance-Shulevitz
Kingmaker-Purnell
The Edge-Baldacci
Union Station-Downing
Fair (1)
Even-Grant
If you have taken Larry's advice in the past, you know you would be wise to read the books he recommends. I often have.
His advice is consistent with his character: Outstanding.
I just want to know how the heck he has the time to read all this material!!!!!! The guy also has a terrific wife, children and grandkids! How does he keep up?