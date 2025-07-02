My Interview on Alternative Investments with Jeff Bernier
Even the most well-built portfolios can feel shaky in uncertain markets.
That’s why this month, we’re exploring a question many pre-retirees are asking:
Can alternative investments like private credit and reinsurance play a role in reducing risk in my portfolio?
In our latest blog, we break down how these types of investments are becoming more accessible—and how they might help add stability to a retirement portfolio, especially during those critical early years of income withdrawals.
These investments aren’t right for everyone. They require thoughtful evaluation based on your goals, comfort with risk, and how they fit into your broader strategy. But for some investors, they may offer an additional way to manage risk and support long-term planning.
Want to go deeper? Jeff sat down with author and and long-time evidence-based investing advocate Larry Swedroe for a new episode of The Money & Meaning Show. They cover all of the above—and more.
🎧 Listen to the Podcast: https://lnkd.in/eMiCjYUH
📺 Watch on YouTube: https://lnkd.in/eX5hAcAP