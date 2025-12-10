As tax-aware investment strategies proliferate, sophisticated investors face an increasingly complex landscape. And I have been getting lots of questions about these strategies. Today’s column addresses those questions.

Two recent papers (see here and here) from AQR Capital Management provide essential guidance: one offering a fundamental framework for evaluating any tax-aware strategy, and another addressing the specific operational challenges of tax-aware long-short (TA LS) approaches. Together, they form a comprehensive roadmap for investors seeking tax efficiency without sacrificing returns or incurring regulatory risk.

The Fundamental Principle: Economic Substance First

Before diving into the mechanics of any tax-aware strategy, investors must apply a simple but powerful test: Would you invest in this strategy if you were tax-indifferent?

This question cuts to the heart of what tax authorities call “economic substance”—the requirement that investment strategies serve genuine economic purposes beyond generating tax benefits. The principle is straightforward: start with strategies that deliver pre-tax alpha, similar to those run for tax-exempt investors, then enhance after-tax compounding through tax-aware implementation.

Why Economic Substance Matters

The stakes are high. Strategies lacking economic substance don’t just lose their tax benefits—they can trigger liability penalties. While the legal definition remains somewhat vague, multiple factors influence whether a strategy passes muster, including how it’s articulated and promoted. This ambiguity means investors should err toward conservatism.

The Red Flags: What to Avoid

Consider an egregious example: a strategy that goes long one ETF while shorting a nearly identical ETF, later selectively liquidating whichever leg shows a loss to harvest tax benefits, then replacing it with another similar ETF to maintain market exposure while avoiding wash sale rules.

This strategy clearly lacks pre-tax profit potential. It’s driven exclusively by tax objectives and marketed solely for tax benefits. It will almost certainly fail the economic substance test.

While few strategies are this blatantly tax-motivated, investors should ask five critical questions about any tax-aware investment:

Does the strategy deviate meaningfully from a passive benchmark? Strategies that simply track indices while adding tax-loss harvesting may lack sufficient economic substance. Ask to see the expected tracking variance. It should be meaningful. Is the main objective delivering pre-tax risk-adjusted returns? The primary goal should be economic profit, with tax efficiency as a valuable secondary benefit. Ask to see the expected alpha. It should be meaningful. Does the strategy have an economically justifiable, evidence-based alpha model? There should be clear theoretical and empirical support for why the strategy generates pre-tax returns. Do tax-exempt investors invest in materially similar strategies? If institutional tax-exempt investors won’t touch comparable strategies, that’s a major warning sign. Is the strategy promoted primarily for tax benefits? Marketing that emphasizes “generating losses” or other tax benefits above economic returns raises serious red flags.

Understanding Tax-Aware Long-Short Strategies

Once you’ve established that a strategy has genuine economic substance, the next question becomes implementation quality. This is particularly relevant for tax-aware, long-short strategies, which combine traditional long positions with short positions while actively harvesting tax losses, typically at leverage ratios like 200/100 (200% long, 100% short).

The Five Major Criticisms—And What Research Shows