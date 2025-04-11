Larry’s Substack

Apr 12

The main purpose of bonds in portfolio is risk reduction and adding int'l and unhedged bonds just adds risks. Personally I greatly favor private credit to eliminate duration risk and earn large illiquidity premium with funds like CCLFX and CELFX which have no correlation to economic cycle risks, not none, but say 20% of equities

Apr 12

At least in your bond book, you were ambivalent about international bonds.

Should US investors consider international bonds in this climate?

