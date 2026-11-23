Recent IRS guidance (see here and here) raises important questions about how Section 351 exchanges are structured.

On Nov. 4, Matt Zenz, chief investment officer of Longview Research Partners, and Brent Sullivan, founder of Tax Alpha Insider, presented a webinar examining recent IRS and US Treasury guidance on Section 351 exchanges into exchange-traded funds. Their presentation included research conducted by Longview on more than 100 historical Section 351 ETF launches, highlighting significant differences in how these transactions have been structured and implemented.

The findings are important for both investors and financial advisors. While Section 351 exchanges can be a powerful tool for improving taxable portfolios, recent IRS guidance has raised legitimate concerns about certain implementations. The appropriate response is not to avoid these opportunities or wait indefinitely for additional guidance but for investors and advisors to instead take the time to better understand the risks and to ask more demanding questions of the ETF sponsors offering them.

You can read the rest of my latest Morningstar article here.