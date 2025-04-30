Sparkline Capital’s Kai Wu does some of the most interesting research. His latest article “Investing Amid Trade Wars” provided some compelling evidence.

Wu showed that despite competing in the same global arena, non-US global firms trade at a significant discount to their U.S. peers simply due to the fact that they are domiciled and listed on non-U.S. stock exchanges. The average discount of -46% relative to their U.S. counterparts based on traditional valuation ratios provides support to the hypothesis that a great rotation in assets may have begun.