The Cliffwater Perpetual BDC Index, launched December 31, 2023, tracks the performance of non-traded perpetual business development companies (BDCs). Along with interval funds, these “evergreen” funds, have become a preferred investment vehicle for yield-seeking retail investors due to several key advantages relative to private drawdown funds:

Enhanced liquidity, typically with quarterly share repurchases of up to 5% of aggregate shares outstanding.

Immediate investment capability without the J-curve effect.

Simplified documentation requirements.

Lower fees compared to traditional alternatives.

The numbers tell a compelling story: Since 2021, 43 non-traded perpetual BDCs have captured $141 billion in capital, surpassing the $111 billion raised by non-perpetual BDCs.

Key Performance Findings: Q2 2025

Cliffwater’s quarterly analysis of the entire BDC universe reveals significant performance differentials between perpetual and non-perpetual structures:

Returns and Fees

Perpetual BDCs delivered superior returns: 11.33% over three years ending June 30, 2025, versus 9.74% for non-perpetual BDCs

Fee advantage remains substantial: Perpetuals averaged 3.25% of net assets over three years—1.79 percentage points lower than the 5.03% average for other BDCs. Fees are exclusive of the cost of borrowed funds.

Risk Profile Differences

Non-perpetual BDCs have attempted to offset their fee disadvantage through higher-risk strategies:

- Leverage Strategy: Non-perpetuals employ significantly more leverage (104% average versus 81% for perpetuals over three years)

- Loan Composition: Non-perpetuals hold riskier loan portfolios with a lower percentage of senior loans (77% versus 91% three-year average). The greater risk has shown up in several ways:

o Higher realized losses (0.92% versus 0.39% of gross loan assets). o Elevated non-accrual rates (2.2% versus 0.2%). o Higher payment-in-kind (PIK) loans (8.9% versus 4.8%).

It should be noted that the higher percentages for non-perpetuals can be at least partly attributable to their “back book” of older vintage loans.

Liquidity Constraints Impact Performance

Perpetual BDCs’ need to meet quarterly redemptions create a structural challenge: they hold 13% fewer higher-yielding private loans compared to non-perpetuals. This liquidity requirement partially explains why perpetuals’ significant fee advantage doesn’t translate into even larger performance gaps.

Market Implications

Perpetual BDCs have fundamentally reshaped the BDC landscape. The question now becomes how non-perpetual BDCs will respond to this competitive pressure. Fee structures across the sector will likely face increased scrutiny as investors gravitate toward more cost-effective alternatives.

The data suggests that while non-perpetual BDCs can generate competitive yields through higher leverage and riskier lending strategies, this approach comes with elevated credit risk that may ultimately undermine long-term performance.

Comparison with CCLFX

My Substack column of June 11, 2025, explained why CCLFX was my choice for investing in private credit. With that in mind we can compare some key statistics with those from the BDC report. To be consistent, Cliffwater data is as of June 30, 2025.

· Perpetuals average annualized fees & expenses were 3.25% versus 1.52% currently for CCLFX.

· Perpetuals average leverage (borrowing as a % of NAV) was 81% versus 25% for CCLFX.

· Perpetuals average return was 11.33% versus 11.26% for CCLFX.

· Perpetuals averaged realized credit losses of 0.39% versus an average realized gain of 0.09% for CCLFX (inception through March 2025).

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.