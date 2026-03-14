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Lucas
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Good piece with important distinction on PIK - but what would be most helpful is if you could go through specific positions that Cliffwater holds, and why some of them had no PIK in prior 10-Ks and 10-Qs, I think that’s where we’d learn the most!

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