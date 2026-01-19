Predicting S&P 500 Deletions

What if a computer algorithm could predict which companies will be kicked out of the S&P 500 before the official announcement—with 95% accuracy? It sounds too good to be true, but new research demonstrates it’s not only possible, it’s happening right now. And if you’re invested in an S&P 500 index fund, this predictability is quietly eroding your returns.

Avery Aylsworth’s study “Machine Learning Methodologies for the Systematic Prediction of S&P 500 Index Deletions,” published in the Winter 2025 issue of The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies, demonstrates that sophisticated machine learning models can systematically identify which companies are headed for removal from America’s benchmark index. The implications challenge our assumptions about both market efficiency and the true cost of passive investing.

What the Study Examined

Aylsworth tackled two deceptively simple questions: Can we predict S&P 500 deletions before they’re announced? And if so, what does this mean for investor returns?

To find out, he analyzed 211 discretionary deletions between November 1989 and December 2022, examining over 90 unique factors across four key categories:

Market capitalization metrics: How a company’s size compares to peers and the broader market.

Trading and liquidity indicators: Volume patterns, turnover rates, and bid-ask spreads.

Idiosyncratic volatility: Company-specific risk factors independent of market movements.

Financial statement ratios: Profitability, leverage, and operational efficiency metrics.

The research employed three increasingly sophisticated approaches: logistic regression (a traditional statistical method), random forests (which build multiple decision trees), and XGBoost—extreme-gradient-boosted random forests that iteratively refine predictions by learning from previous errors. Each model was tested using different feature selection methods to identify the optimal combination for accuracy. The predictions were made four days prior to actual deletion.

Key Findings That Challenge Market Efficiency

The results reveal something remarkable about how markets actually work versus how they’re supposed to work in theory.

Markets Price in Deletion Risk Early

Companies eventually removed from the index showed statistically significant negative returns starting four days before any official announcement. By announcement day, these stocks had already declined by an average of 6.16% compared to just one day prior, suggesting that either information leakage or that sophisticated market participants are pricing in deletion risk ahead of time using exactly the kind of signals Aylsworth identified. As I explained in my November 25, 2025 Substack column “Ignorance is Bliss,” this negative effect directly impacts index returns—a hidden cost borne by investors in funds that mechanically replicate indexes like the S&P 500. With that said, it is worth noting that the stocks being deleted from the S&P 500 are typically relatively small and thus have a relatively minor weight in the index.

Machine Learning Significantly Outperforms Traditional Methods

The top-performing models achieved remarkable accuracy in their predictions:

Logistic regression: Correctly identified 33 out of 37 deletions (89%).

Random forest: Predicted 32 out of 37 deletions (86%).

XGBoost: Successfully flagged 35 out of 37 deletions (95%).

These results far exceed previous research attempts, including earlier neural network approaches. All models achieved statistical significance at the 99% confidence level through rigorous permutation testing, meaning these results are extremely unlikely to be due to chance.

Complex Models Matter—But So Does Feature Selection

Models using random forest classifiers for feature selection improved when more variables were included, while those using principal component analysis saw diminishing returns from additional features. This suggests that the relationship between these predictive signals is complex and non-linear—exactly the kind of pattern machine learning excels at detecting.

The Warning Signs Are Clear

What specific signals predict an impending deletion? The most influential predictors included:

Declining market share within the company’s sector, industry group, and the overall S&P 500.

Deteriorating liquidity measured through increasing bid-ask spreads, unusual trading volumes, and the Amihud illiquidity ratio.

Rising firm-specific volatility that diverges from broader market trends.

Weakening profitability shown by metrics like return on assets, return on equity, and pretax income.

One of the most consistent signals proved to be the “volatility ratio”—daily price range divided by closing price. This metric showed sharp increases for soon-to-be-deleted firms while remaining stable for companies that stayed in the index, making it a particularly reliable red flag.

The Devil’s in the Details

While the authors reported impressive accuracy rates (89-95% correct identification), the study buried the extremely high false positive rate deep within the tables. Examining the testing dataset composition (Exhibit 12) there were:

· 37 actual deletions (positive cases).

· Approximately 750,000+ non-deletion observations (negative cases).

· True Negatives: 729,782

· False Positives: 17,144

· Total negative cases: 729,782 + 17,144 = 746,926

These numbers reveal a critical practical limitation: the model generates approximately 463 false alarms for every true deletion it correctly identifies (17,144 ÷ 37 = 463). This occurs because deletions are extremely rare events—representing only about 0.005% of all company-day observations.

While the model rarely misses an actual deletion (capturing 32 of 37, or 86%), it flags hundreds of companies that will never be deleted.

What This Means:

Out of about 750,000 companies/company-days that were NOT actually deleted, the model incorrectly flagged 17,144 of them as potential deletions. Put differently, the model generated false alarms 2.3% of the time it examined non-deletion cases (17,144 ÷ 746,926). That sounds modest until you realize that deletions represent only 0.005% of all observations. Thus, the model’s precision was only 0.001863 (0.19%):

· Precision = True Positives / (True Positives + False Positives)

· Precision = 32 / (32 + 17,144) = 0.001863

In practical terms it means that when the model flags a company for potential deletion, it’s only correct about 0.2% of the time—you would need to investigate roughly 500 flagged companies to find one actual deletion. For a trading strategy, this creates enormous practical challenges: transaction costs, monitoring expenses, and the risk of incorrectly shorting hundreds of healthy companies would likely overwhelm any profits from correctly identifying the handful of actual deletions. This severely limits the model’s practical utility for trading, a critical limitation that deserved more emphasis than it received in the study.

Another problem is that the study predicts deletions four days before the announcement. However, in real life, you won’t know when the announcement day is. The S&P committee doesn’t say “we’re going to make an announcement about the index on this date.” Thus, you’d need to run this analysis every day, and most of those won’t have announcements four days hence.

From Academic Exercise to Investment Reality: What This Means for Investors

The Hidden Costs of Index Replication