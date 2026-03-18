While the independence of the Federal Reserve is widely regarded as a cornerstone of U.S. monetary stability, history reveals that presidential pressure on the Fed is neither rare nor inconsequential. From President Lyndon Johnson’s confrontation with Chairman William McChesney Martin to President Richard Nixon’s attempts to sway Arthur Burns during the 1972 re-election campaign, and Donald Trump’s “war” with Chairman Powell, U.S. presidents have often sought to influence monetary policy outcomes.

In the September 2026 study “Fed-President Pressure Index (FPPI),” Yosef Bonaparte, Professor of Finance at the University of Colorado at Denver and his MS Students, quantified something markets have long sensed but never systematically measured: the impact of presidential pressure on Federal Reserve policy decisions and financial markets.

What the Author Examined

Bonaparte constructed the Fed-President Pressure Index (FPPI), analyzing 68,850 newspaper articles from major U.S. publications spanning 1980 to 2025. The index tracks tensions between sitting presidents and the Federal Reserve by identifying articles containing references to both institutions alongside conflict-related terms like “criticize,” “pressure,” “clash,” and “oppose.”

Bonaparte then examined whether this political pressure influences monetary policy decisions, economic uncertainty, and market outcomes—moving beyond anecdotal evidence to provide rigorous statistical facts.

Key Findings

1. Political Pressure Is Real and Rising

The data reveals a clear upward trend in presidential pressure on the Fed over the past four decades. The most dramatic spikes occurred during:

The 2008 financial crisis

Trump’s first term (2017-2020), with a major peak in 2019

Biden’s presidency during the inflation surge

Trump’s second term, which shows record-high pressure levels

Notably, pressure is significantly higher during Republican administrations, with an average FPPI of 140.3 compared to 103.5 under Democrats.

2. Pressure Changes Fed Behavior

Using sophisticated econometric techniques to isolate cause and effect, Bonaparte found that increased presidential pressure leads to:

More unified FOMC voting: Committee members show greater consensus when under political scrutiny

Lower interest rates: The Fed reduced its target rate by 3-6% and forward rates by 5.1-12.8% in response to sustained pressure

Elevated uncertainty: Economic policy uncertainty rises significantly when presidential pressure intensifies

3. Markets React—Especially Small Caps

The study reveals that FPPI significantly affects stock market dynamics, with a disproportionate impact on smaller companies:

Small-cap stocks (Decile 1) show the strongest positive correlation with FPPI

Large-cap stocks (Decile 10) are largely unaffected

Small-cap volatility increases during high-pressure periods

Inflation remains the most powerful driver of overall market volatility

His findings led Bonaparte to conclude: “FPPI provides a valuable lens for understanding the intersection of politics and monetary policy.”

Key Investor Takeaways

1. Monitor Political Rhetoric Around the Fed

Presidential criticism of the Fed isn’t just noise—it’s a measurable factor that influences policy outcomes. The key influences are:

Public statements by the president regarding Fed policy

Media coverage of White House-Fed tensions

Whether the Fed Chair was appointed by the sitting president (which influences pressure dynamics)

2. Small-Cap Positioning Matters During Political Pressure Cycles

The research shows small-cap stocks are particularly sensitive to Fed-President dynamics. During periods of high political pressure:

Small caps tend to outperform large caps

Small-cap volatility increases

This creates both opportunity and risk depending on your portfolio positioning

3. Understand the Rate Path Implications

When presidential pressure intensifies, the Fed has historically been more likely to lower rates than it otherwise would. This matters for:

Fixed income positioning

Duration management

Sector rotation strategies (beneficiaries of lower rates may outperform)

4. Expect Higher Uncertainty During Republican Administrations

The data shows political pressure on the Fed runs significantly higher under Republican presidents. This doesn’t mean better or worse market outcomes, but it does suggest:

Greater policy uncertainty during these periods

More potential for unexpected Fed pivots

5. Context Matters: We’re in a High-Pressure Environment

With Trump’s second term showing record-high FPPI readings, we’re in uncharted territory. The research suggests this environment is associated with:

Greater likelihood of Fed policy influenced by political considerations

Elevated economic policy uncertainty

Increased small-cap market sensitivity

The Bottom Line

This research provides empirical evidence that presidential pressure on the Federal Reserve is neither rare nor inconsequential. It affects real policy outcomes and creates measurable market impacts, particularly for smaller stocks.

For investors, the key is recognizing that Fed independence—while legally protected—exists on a spectrum in practice. Political pressure creates a measurable tilt in policy decisions.

The old adage “don’t fight the Fed” might need an addendum: “and watch who’s fighting the Fed.”

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.