The secondary market for private equity and other private market investments has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, evolving from a niche corner of the industry into a mainstream component of portfolio management. As private companies remain private longer and fund lifespans extend, investors increasingly turn to secondaries to manage liquidity needs, rebalance portfolios, and gain exposure to mature vintage years. This market expansion has been fueled by institutional investors seeking greater flexibility in their private market allocations and by the emergence of dedicated secondary funds with substantial capital to deploy.