There has been a lot of “noise” about the rising risks in private credit. The chart below shows the US default rates on direct lending vs. liquid credits. Note how having loans with PE sponsors impacts default rates. Senior secured loans would have even lower default rates (historical default losses on the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index have been about 1% but about one quarter of that for the CDLI-Senior Index). While there has been indicators of deterioration in some sectors of private credit (for example an increase in payment in kind [PIK]) high quality lenders with discipline (tight covenants, low LTVs, senior, senior and backed by quality PE firms) does not show any sign of deterioration in credit quality.