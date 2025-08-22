The private credit market continues to demonstrate its resilience and attractiveness for yield-seeking investors. Cliffwater's latest quarterly report provides performance data that reinforces why private credit deserves serious consideration in investor portfolios.

Executive Summary

The Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) delivered robust returns in Q2 2025, posting 2.34% quarterly returns and 10.06% over the trailing 12 months. More importantly, credit losses remain well-controlled at just 0.75% annually—significantly below the long-term average of 1.01%.

Understanding the CDLI: The Gold Standard for Private Credit Measurement

The CDLI represents the most comprehensive benchmark for U.S. middle market debt performance. Built from approximately 20,000 directly originated loans totaling $485 billion as of June 2025, this asset-weighted index provides unparalleled transparency into private credit returns.

What makes the CDLI unique:

Scale and scope: Covers $485 billion across 20,000 loans

Transparency: Built from mandatory SEC filings, eliminating survivorship bias

Historical depth: Reconstructed data back to 2004

Global recognition: Used worldwide as the definitive private credit benchmark

Q2 2025 and Historical Performance Breakdown

The following table provides performance data for the second quarter of 2025 as well as historical returns:

· CDLI performance continued to be strong, returning 2.34% for the second quarter and 10.06% for the trailing year.

· Income remained high, delivering a 2.52% return in the second quarter and 11.05% for the trailing year.

· Realized losses, deducting -0.24% for the second quarter and -0.75% for the trailing year, remain below their annual -1.01% long-term historical average.

· Unrealized gains equaled 0.06% in the second quarter, partially reversing unrealized losses in the first quarter from tariff uncertainty.

Historical Returns to the CDLI

The following table compares CDLI calendar-year returns to high-yield bonds, syndicated loans, and investment-grade bonds. The asset class with the highest calendar year return is highlighted.

Several observations are worth noting:

· Superior Performance: CDLI earned returns well above the three public fixed income indices, both for the last 10-year period and from the inception of the CDLI.

· Consistency of Performance: CDLI outperformed the three listed public debt indices in 13 of the 20 calendar years.

· Superior Risk Profile:

· CDLI has demonstrated lower downside volatility than public indices.

· The DLI has no duration risk unlike traditional bonds

· Credit losses align with leveraged loans (1.01% vs 1.02%) but well below high-yield bonds (1.49%)—see table below.

The following table compares realized losses for CDLI, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans over 20 calendar years ending 2024.

Risk Premium Analysis: Understanding What Drives Returns

Private credit returns aren't just about yield—they reflect compensation for specific, measurable risks. Cliffwater's analysis breaks down gross yields into five distinct risk premiums (each of which are calculated quarterly), providing investors with clear insight into return drivers beyond the risk-free rate. The following table shows the risk premiums for each of these risk factors in the US direct middle market loan market—the bars displayed are additive.

The next table shows the performance of the CDLI-S over its entire 14.75-year history with comparisons to the broader CDLI. Given the seniority of the loans in this index we should expect the returns to be lower than that of the CDLI given the lower degree of credit risk (reflected in lower credit losses).

Summary

The Q2 2025 results reinforce private credit's position as a mature, institutional-quality asset class that deserves strategic allocation consideration in diversified portfolios.

Having reviewed the performance of the private credit asset class we turn now to the performance of Cliffwater’s private lending funds.

Spotlighting Cliffwater’s Private Credit Interval Funds

My June 11, 2025 Substack column dove into the reasons why Cliffwater’s Private Lending Interval Fund (CCLFX) was my personal choices for allocating to the asset class. The same reasons are why I also invest in their other private credit fund, the Cliffwater Enhanced Lending Fund (CELFX).

As an update on the performance of these two funds, as well as the performance of three other largest private credit interval funds and the three largest BDCs, the following chart shows the 1-year and 3.5-year returns as of June 30, 2025. Note that the 3.5-year period was chosen to allow inclusion of Apollo’s fund, one of the three largest BDCs.

Note that the main reason for the significant outperformance of the Cliffwater funds is that they have lower expenses. I would add that CCLFX is far more diversified than the other private credit lenders—with more than $30 billion in assets, the fund holds about 4,000 underlying credits. That diversification reduces the left tail risk (there is no right tail in credit) without reducing the expected returns—a great example of why diversification, done properly, is the only free lunch in investing. CELFX, with more than $6 billion in assets, holds more than 3,000 underlying credits.

Performance Versus Traditional Fixed Income Investments

The following chart shows the performance of CCLFX since its inception in June 2019 versus the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index (a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market), the Morningstar LSTA US Leverage Loans Index (a market-value weighted index designed to measure the performance of the US leveraged loan market), and one-month Treasury Bills.

The following tables show the monthly returns of CCLFX and CELFX since their respective inceptions.

CCLFX Monthly Net Returns (%)

CELFX Monthly Net Returns (%)

Investor Takeaway

Investors who seek higher yields and relatively low risk, and who are willing to sacrifice liquidity, will find attractive opportunities in interval funds that invest in senior secured, sponsored middle market loans (which CCLFX invests in) as well as in other private credit strategies—such as royalties, equipment leasing, litigation finance, and other asset backed lending (which CELFX invests in).

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest, Enrich Your Future: The Keys to Successful Investing.