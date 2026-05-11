Private credit has become one of the most talked-about corners of the market, but much of the discussion revolves around the wrong metric. In their April 2026 paper, Chris Schelling and Jim Vos of Aksia and Calamos make a simple, but important, argument: in credit, the real risk is not the label attached to a loan, but the loss of principal—an obvious, but useful correction.

Default rates are noisy in private markets because managers define “default” differently, and many impairments never show up cleanly in the data. Partial exchanges, restructurings, and technical defaults (a breach of a covenant) can all muddy the picture. The authors’ point is that investors should focus on realized loss frequency, recovery rates, and cumulative loss ratios — in other words, how often money is lost, how much is lost when it happens, and what the total damage looks like across a portfolio.

What the data says

Aksia’s database has more than 60,000 individual credits and roughly 40,000 fully realized deals from 2013 through 2025, providing the authors with a large sample to examine loss experience across private credit sectors and industries.

A few patterns stand out:

First-lien lending has lower loss frequency than the broader private credit universe.

Distressed and special situations have the highest loss frequency—exactly what you would expect given the type of borrowers in that bucket.

Real asset credit and specialty finance show higher losses as well, though the authors caution that some of those samples are smaller and therefore less representative.

Recovery rates matter just as much as loss frequency, and they vary meaningfully by structure and sector.

In other words, not all private credits are the same. Structure, seniority, and underwriting quality all matter, and they show up clearly in realized outcomes.

Industry matters too

When the authors drilled down into direct lending by industry, the differences were even more instructive. Energy and consumer-oriented businesses had higher loss frequencies, while more defensive areas such as materials, utilities, and information technology posted lower loss frequencies.

Recovery rates also varied by industry, but the range was fairly tight in many sectors, mostly clustering in the mid-50s to low-60s. Materials and IT looked especially strong on recoveries, while consumer sectors looked weaker. When the authors combined frequency and severity into a cumulative loss ratio, IT and utilities came out with especially low principal losses, while energy and consumer sectors showed the worst results.

That matters because it reinforces a core truth of private credit: the borrower matters as much as the loan structure. A well-secured loan to a weak business is still not the same thing as a well-secured loan to a resilient one.

What the scenarios imply

One of the most useful parts of the paper is its scenario analysis. Rather than simply extrapolating losses forward, the authors asked what kind of loss experience would actually be required to damage returns in a material way.

In their base-case example, a four-year loan with a 9% coupon and historical average loss assumptions still produces a gross Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC) of 1.35x and a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 8.7%. Even in a much harsher scenario, with annualized principal impairment rising to 3.0%, the gross IRR falls to 6.0%, but the result is still positive.

To generate zero returns in their simplified framework, annualized principal impairment would have to reach 9.0%, which implies a cumulative loss ratio of 31.4% over the hold period—well above what many riskier historical credit cohorts have produced.

Investor lessons

· Private credit risk is best understood through realized loss experience, not through headline default rates.

· Seniority and manager skill matter a great deal because they directly affect recoveries.

· Industry selection can be just as important as manager selection, especially when economic conditions turn less forgiving.

There is also a broader lesson for investors who have grown comfortable with private credit as a steady yield strategy. The authors expect both loss frequency and loss severity to rise from recent muted levels, and they also expect greater dispersion across managers and portfolios. That means the environment ahead is likely to reward careful underwriting and punish complacency.

What this means for portfolios

This paper is not a warning that private credit is about to implode. It is a reminder that the asset class is still credit, and credit always carries the possibility of loss. The historical data in this study suggests that diversified private credit has generally absorbed losses reasonably well, especially in senior direct lending.

At the same time, investors should not assume that recent benign experience will continue indefinitely. The more realistic expectation is that returns will remain positive for many diversified portfolios, but the dispersion between good and bad managers will widen. In that world, the winners will likely be the firms that combine strong origination, disciplined underwriting, and credible workout capability.

Private credit, in short, is not just about collecting coupon. It is about controlling the downside well enough that the coupon can actually compound.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.